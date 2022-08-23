Fernandes Gives Update On Ronaldo's Future At Man United; 'If He Is Going To Leave...'

Following two disappointing defeats to Brighton and Brentford in the opening two weeks, Manchester United made a huge comeback in their third Premier League game. And there was no better time to do it than to beat arch-rivals Liverpool at home. The Red Devils defeated the Reds 2-1 with goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Despite Manchester United's first win of the new campaign, the spotlight was on Cristiano Ronaldo and whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer transfer window or not. Following the conclusion of the match, star midfielder Bruno Fernandes spoke about the future of his Portuguese international teammate in an interview.

Bruno Fernandes gives update on Ronaldo's future

While speaking to Eleven Sports, Bruno Fernandes said, "There is a lot of speculation, but there is no one better than Cristiano to talk about it. I may know a thing or two, but I won’t be the one to say it. For now, he is a United player. I don’t know about his future if he will leave or if he will not leave. As he said, he will speak soon and they will have time to hear his words and what he has to say."

Ronaldo took to social media a few days ago and urged his fans to not believe the reports put out by the media about his future, stating that most of the ones he read were false. "They will know the truth when they interview me in a couple of weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip," wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

As for the 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford, Fernandes added, "I don’t think anyone has shown so far that there was no interest in Cristiano not staying. He can continue at a high level and give us a lot of goals but it’s his decision. We have to respect what he wants to do, whatever he wants to do. If he’s going to stay, we’ll be happy about it, if he’s going to leave because he thinks it’s best for him, I’ll be personally happy for him. The most important thing is that he’s okay, at the highest level and makes our country proud."