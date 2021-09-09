Fernando Morientes Opines It'll Be 'crazy' To Have World Cup Every 2 Years; Explains Why

FIFA has been contemplating the concept of holding the World Cup every two years, based on reports, UEFA and Europe's leading clubs are set to oppose it. Teams have been divided in their opinion over whether it would be a good idea to have a biennial World Cup. Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes opined on the matter and said that it would be "crazy" to have a World Cup every two years.

While replying to the Republic World's question on whether having a World Cup every two years was a good idea or not Morientes said, while speaking to select media during an interaction arranged by La Liga:

Well I think we're talking about a large concentration of competitions already and in my opinion it would be crazy to have a world cup every two years. In my case, I have played World Cups every four years. I believe that it is an event that all players love to play but changing it to every two years would be too much. I think there are too many games already. I think World Cups should be played every four years just like European Championships. And in this way, the players can focus all their energy.

He further talked about the need to have a flexible match calendar as it needed to be adjusted to give more breaks to the players but added that the players nowadays have access to more resources that help them to pay more matches and lastly said that he does not think a World Cup every two years would be a good idea.

"We also need to try and provide a flexible match calendar so that players can also get enough rest. But fortunately, players are more and more professional there are more resources and means available to players to play at the top level. We know there are many matches to play but you have to play every match. And I don't think that a World Cup every two years would be good news for any club or for the players of course so I would stick to the World Cup every four years," said Morientes.

'La Liga doesn't sell itself through one player'

Morientes was also quizzed about La Liga losing players with likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Raphael Varane all moving on this season and he responded by saying that while they may have lost a few players they have also gained a few in the form of Memphis Depay who joined Barcelona this season and Eden Hazard who joined Real Madrid two seasons ago. He also added that La Liga did not need one player, their main selling point is competition, adding that the league plays attractive football and has exciting competition for the fans.

"La Liga throughout its history has lost players, just like any other league... It is nothing new. La Liga doesn't sell itself through one player. La Liga sells a competition. It's a really attractive and exciting competition for fans not just in Spain, but all over the world. La Liga is never going to have a problem to sell itself as a competition. In that respect, I don't think La Liga really has to change its direction or its policy.

La Liga first of Top 5 leagues to sign a major NFT partnership

La Liga also announced a partnership with French start-up Sorare to launch NFT fantasy football cards. "At LaLiga we are always looking for innovative ways to offer our fans new and exciting experiences and to broaden the appeal of our competition, the greatest in the world. This partnership with Sorare, the most exciting sports NFT projects today, enables us to reach new audiences globally and gives existing fans additional ways they can get involved with the players and the clubs they love," President of LaLiga Javier Tebas said in a press release dated September 9.

(Image: @MorientesNo9 - Twitter)