Ferran Torres was Barcelona's most active player in their 1-1 draw with Napoli on Thursday. Torres scored the game-tying goal for Barcelona in the 59th minute, but he also squandered a couple of crucial chances that could have put his team ahead. However, it was Torres' jersey which he wore during Barcelona's match against Napoli that drew the most attention. Eagle-eyed supporters observed that Torres' shirt lacked the official club insignia and the Nike logo was also absent.

Fans took to social media to point out the strange disparity in Torres' shirt. Some of them went on to suggest that the shirt appeared fake in comparison to Torres' other teammates, who wore jerseys with both the club emblem and the Nike logo. Only the title sponsor's name was printed on the front of Torres' shirt, but the rest was missing.

No logo on the first player's jersey — Adamudoh Stevepraise (@AdamudohS) February 17, 2022

Assuming I mistakingly buy am for market they go talk say na fake — Ando (@andoboy1) February 17, 2022

No Nike logo and Barca crest on Ferran Torres' shirt. — Surprise Sebothoma (@Di_masuper) February 18, 2022

Torres, who joined Barcelona in December 2021, was given the No. 19 jersey, which was earlier worn by Sergio Aguero. Torres arrived at Camp Nou from Manchester City, where he played from 2020 to 2021. At City, Torres was handed the shirt No. 21, which was previously worn by David Silva. During his stay at the English club, Torres scored 9 goals in 28 appearances. Earlier, he was with the Spanish club Valencia, for whom he also played at the youth level.

Barcelona vs Napoli

As far as the Europa League match between Barcelona and Napoli is concerned, the Italian club did a good job to hold the Spanish giants to a 1-1 draw. Barcelona dominated Napoli throughout the game, which is even evident from the stats.

Barca attempted 21 shots compared to Napoli's 4. In terms of shots on target, Barcelona were able to pull off five of them, while Napoli could hit just four. Barcelona had 67% possession and their pass accuracy was better than that of Napoli.

Image: SuperSport/Twitter