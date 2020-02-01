FEY VS EMN Dream11 Team News, Prediction, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Feyenoord take on FC Emmen in Matchday 21 of the Eredivisie on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam. The game commences at 12:15 AM (IST) on February 2, 2020.

FEY vs EMN Dream11 Preview

Feyenoord are pushing for a place in the Champions League. They are 10 points off AZ Alkmaar which could be reduced to 7 if they beat their opponents FC Emmen on Sunday. Feyenoord are 3rd and have amassed 37 points in 20 league games. They have not lost to Emmen in their last three fixtures. FC Emmen, on the other hand, are 12th. They are just 6 points off a confirmed relegation. They would look to take home as many points as they can to stay further away from the drop.

FEY vs EMN Dream11 Injury News:

Feyenoord: Renato Tapia, Ridgeciano Haps, Sven van Beek

Emmen: Desevio Payne, Jan-Niklas Beste, Matthias Hamrol, Nick Bakker, Wouter Marinus.

FEY vs EMN Dream11 Predicted XIs

Feyenoord: Marsman; Geerruida, Botteghin, Senesi, Malacia; Kokcu, Fer, Toornstra; Berghuis, Jorgensen, Sinisterra

Emmen: Telgenkamp; Bijl, Araujo, Veendorp, Burnet; Chacon; Hiariej; Laursen, Pena, Kolar; de Leeuw

FEY vs EMN Dream11 Picks

Steven Berghuis is one of the leading goal scorers in the league and is an automatic pick. Michael de Leeuw has been the leading goal-scorer for Emmen and is expected to be amongst the goals. Glenn Bijl is Emmen’s leading assist provider. Marsman was impressive in the last two games and is expected to keep a clean sheet.

FEY vs EMN Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Berghuis, de Leeuw, Bijl

Vice-Captain –Jorgensen, Sinisterra, Pena

–Jorgensen, Sinisterra, Pena Steven Berghuis and Michael de Leeuw will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

FEY vs EMN Dream11 Team

FEY vs EMN Dream11 Prediction