FIFA 22 Ratings: Barcelona Keeper Ter Stegen Rated '90'? Fans Have Views...

Just 18 days remain for the official release date of FIFA 22, and EA Sports have released the names of the top 22 players in the game. Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi is once again the top-rated player with a 93 rating. However, surprisingly the second best-rated player is not Cristiano Ronaldo, who is only rated 91.

Instead, it is Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski with a rating of 92 after he had an outstanding last year. However, netizens were most surprised with the rating of Barcelona's goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen, who received a rating of 90. As a result, a debate was unleashed on social media, with some Real Madrid fans stating that ter Stegen has no right to be rated in the same league as Thibaut Courtois.

Netizens slam FIFA 22 ratings as Marc-André ter Stegen receives 90

Barcelona had their worst finish in twelve seasons last year as for the first time in this duration they finished outside the top two in La Liga's standings. The Catalan giants finished in third place and conceded 38 goals throughout the season, 10 more than champions Atletico Madrid. As a result of the Blaugrana having conceded several goals, netizens were surprised that Marc-André ter Stegen received as good of a rating as the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Alisson and Ederson.

Ter Stegen having a higher rated card on FIFA than Courtois, Alisson and Ederson is a crime against the art of goalkeeping. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 13, 2021

how does Ter Stegen get away with this 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QZKVHsdRY2 — ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@KieranCFC88) September 13, 2021

The disbelief was the highest amongst Real Madrid fans, who insisted that Thibaut Courtois deserved a better FIFA 22 rating than ter Stegen for conceding 10 fewer goals than Barcelona's goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen higher rated than Courtois 😭 — TC (@totalcristiano) September 13, 2021

Another year of casuals thinking Ter Stegen is better than Courtois because the people who give out FIFA ratings don’t watch football — TC (@totalcristiano) September 13, 2021

How is Ter Stegen better than Courtois? https://t.co/8aiFIFzEoI — Samz. (@rj_samz) September 13, 2021

FIFA 22 ratings of top 22 players

Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (RW): 93 rated

Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich (ST): 92 rated

Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United (ST): 91 rated

Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City (CM): 91 rated

Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (ST): 91 rated

Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (LW): 91 rated

Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid (GK): 91 rated

Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur (ST): 90 rated

N'Golo Kante from Chelsea (CDM): 90 rated

Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich (GK): 90 rated

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from Barcelona (GK): 90 rated

Mohamed Salah from Liverpool (RW): 89 rated

Gianluigi Donnaruma from Paris Saint-Germain (GK): 89 rated

Karim Benzema from Real Madrid (CF): 89 rated

Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool (CB): 89 rated

Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich (CDM): 89 rated

Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur (LM): 89 rated

Alisson from Liverpool (GK): 89 rated

Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid (GK): 89 rated

Casemiro from Real Madrid (CDM): 89 rated

Ederson from Manchester City (GK): 89 rated

Sadio Mane from Liverpool (LW): 89 rated