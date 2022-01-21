FIFA 22 Team Of The Year: Here's Who Made The TOTY Cut As Ronaldo And Salah Miss Out

After a few weeks of anticipation and excitement, one of the biggest video games of the year, game developers Electronic Arts (EA) have announced their Team of the Year (TOTY) for FIFA 22. The TOTY is expected to go live in-game on Friday as the team was announced on Thursday. The TOTY nominees are chosen based on real-life performances of players and the FIFA community is asked to vote for their best XI. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe to name a few have made the exclusive team.

However, if there are only eleven players that make the cut then there are bound to be players who will miss out. Three such players are five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's superstar Karim Benzema and Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah. They had fantastic seasons scoring a lot of goals and helping their teams but they did not make the exclusive XI. The TOTY is selected from a pool of 80 nominees and the fans are asked to vote for their best XI.

The midfield in the Team of the Year is lacking Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti, despite them all, winning their domestic league titles in 2020 and the latter also triumphing at the European Championship. Though there is an argument to be made for the three midfielders that made the team. For the keeper's spot, many fans felt Chelsea's shot-stopper Édouard Mendy should have been in goal. Mendy won the Champions League with the Blues and also managed to win FIFA's The Best goalkeeper of the year award. Take a look at the full FIFA 22 Team of the Year below.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Italy)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil), Ruben Dias (Manchester City and Portugal), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City and Portugal)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea and France), Jorginho (Chelsea and Italy), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland) Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain and France)

🏆 Football's best, decided by you.

This is your #TOTY. pic.twitter.com/eyK03VbFgh — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 20, 2022

Image: AP/EA.com