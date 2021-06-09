FIFA Ban On East Bengal, Kerala Blasters Explained: How ISL Clubs Can Resume Transfers

Indian Super League outfits Kerala Blasters and East Bengal were handed a major blow as the world governing body FIFA handed down a transfer ban for irregularities. The Hero ISL clubs were suspended from signing any new players because of non-payment of dues to their former recruits as per FIFA. The ban comes in after the two clubs failed to comply with 'financial obligations' for their former players Johnny Acosta and Matej Poplatnik. Here's all you need to know about the Kerala Blasters, East Bengal transfer ban:

East Bengal, Kerala Blasters transfer ban: FIFA hands down transfer suspension on Indian football clubs

Indian football's transfer window opens on Wednesday, June 9 but both East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have work to do after they were handed transfer bans by FIFA following their unpaid dues to former players. In the case of Kerala Balsters, the Kochi-based club were handed the embargo upon a complaint about unpaid salary by former player Matej Poplatnik. Players can approach FIFA if they aren't paid their wages on time and the global body is expected to intervene to get the issue resolved.

Poplatnik was a part of the side during the 2018-19 season and spent a season on loan with Hungarian club Kaposvari Rakoczi before eventually signing for Scottish top division club Livingston FC ahead of the 2020/21 season. In response to the Kerala Blasters transfer ban, the club have already initiated steps to resolve the issue and have the ban lifted. Once the dues are paid, the ban will be lifted and the Yellow Brigade will be able to sign players ahead of the new Hero ISL season.

🚨 Kerala Blasters has already initiated steps to resolve the issue and the ban is expected to be lifted once they receive official communication from FIFA after the confirmation of payment remittance. 🐘✔️ @Goal_India #KBFC #HeroISL https://t.co/3vOFhVbPco — Sevens Football (@sevensftbl) June 8, 2021

🚨🚨🚨 | East Bengal has been served a ban by FIFA who has acted upon a complaint about unpaid salary by former player Johny Acosta.



East Bengal can solve the transfer ban issue by paying the dues to the player. 🔴🟡⚠️ @Goal_India #EastBengal pic.twitter.com/nzei4h1yoz — Sevens Football (@sevensftbl) June 8, 2021

In the case of the East Bengal transfer ban, the situation is a bit more complicated. The Kolkata-based club has been served a ban by FIFA after former player Jonny Acosta was unpaid his share. Acosta was signed in March 2020 but could only play one game after which the I-League was suspended due to the pandemic. The Costa Rican World Cupper was signed during Quess Corp's era and since then the company has backed out with Shree Cements currently in charge.

The ongoing investor vs club at East Bengal has further complicated matters, and Shree Cements are not legally bound to pay Acosta anything. Reports suggest that Shree Cements will pay Acosta's dues to resume the team-building process. But the club officials will need to repay the amount with a month following which interest will be accrued.

🚨🚨🚨 | Liabilities that were incurred during the Quess era were transferred to the club during the separation of East Bengal and Quess Corp and thus Acosta's salary dues will now have to be cleared by the club officials. 🔴🟡⚠️ @Goal_India #EastBengal https://t.co/rAKstxHNEF — Sevens Football (@sevensftbl) June 8, 2021

(Image Courtesy: indiansuperleague.com)