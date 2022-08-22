FIFA Ban Scandal: Timeline Of CoA's Formation In AIFF To Suspension By Supreme Court

A week after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by the world football governing body FIFA for third-party interference in its daily affairs, the Supreme Court of India on Monday, August 22, disbanded the Committee of Administrators (CoA). The top court ruled that it is modifying its previous order to facilitate the holding of the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

India's right to host the U-17 World Cup was stripped off, while national teams were barred from competing in international events last week by FIFA. However, with the Supreme Court now directing to disband the CoA and ordering to hold elections for AIFF’s executive committee within a week, the suspension of AIFF is likely to be lifted soon.

Having said that, here’s a look at the complete timeline of events, starting from the formation of the CoA, leading up to FIFA’s ban, and finally the Supreme Court’s order to dissolve the CoA.

Complete Timeline of CoA's formation in AIFF to the suspension by Supreme Court

May 18: The Supreme Court of India relieves former AIFF President Praful Patel and his executive committee from the managerial post of the national governing body and appoints the CoA to handle its daily affairs. Supreme Court also directs the CoA to draft the new constitution for AIFF.

June 11: The CoA meets some affiliated units to discuss the process of AIFF elections and introduce an amended constitution, with respect to the national sports code, FIFA, and AFC Statutes.

June 21: A FIFA-AFC team visits India for the first round of talks and a 12-member advisory committee is launched to oversee the day-to-day matters of AIFF. The advisory committee is also asked to send regular reports to the CoA for information and approvals.

June 23: The FIFA team leaves India after being assured that the new constitution for AIFF will be ready by July 31 and the elections for the executive committee will be complete by September.

July 6: The State Associations of AIFF, represented by a seven-member committee meets the CoA to discuss the constitution draft.

July 16: CoA submits the final draft of the new AIFF constitution to the Supreme Court for approval.

July 18: The State Associations express unhappiness with several provisions in the constitution draft, but assure that they are looking to come to a middle ground, to escape the ban by FIFA. A seven-member panel, representing the AIFF’s state unit writes a letter to FIFA, saying that the final draft constitution consists of discriminatory and illogical clauses.

July 21: The Supreme Court listens to the pleas from the CoA and State Associations about the draft and directs both parties to file objections by July 25.

August 3: After the July 28 hearing got postponed, the Supreme Court passed an interim order, asking AIFF to hold the election in time before the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud then agrees to a 27-day election schedule, as prepared by CoA, who were represented by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

August 6: FIFA threatens AIFF to cancel the hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in October due to third-party influence.

August 7: The CoA reassures FIFA that it will set the AIFF in order.

August 13: Nominations of veteran administrators Subrata Dutta and Larsing Ming rejected by returning officer Umesh Sinha.

August 15: FIFA informs the Indian Sports Ministry that they are not in favor of the inclusion of individual members in the electoral college for AIFF’s election.

August 16: FIFA suspends AIFF citing undue influence from third parties. As per the FIFA rule books, third-party interference constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes. On the same day, the central government makes a plea to the Supreme Court for an early hearing. The next day, the matter gets postponed to August 22 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s request.

August 22: Supreme Court of India repeals CoA mandate in full. Supreme Court also orders the Secretary General of AIFF to look into the day-to-day matters of the AIFF and to hold the elections within a week. As per the court’s order, the executive committee of AIFF shall consist of 23 members of which 17 including the treasurer to be elected by the electoral college of 36 (6 members shall be drawn from eminent players).