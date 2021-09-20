FIFA Calls for Meeting With Member Nations To Discuss Biennial World Cup Amid Opposition

After opposition from German and Portuguese soccer federations, FIFA has invited all 211 member federations for an online meeting on September 30 to discuss the fate of the biennial men’s World Cup. FIFA is planning to hold a men's World Cup every two years. Currently, the football World Cup takes place every 5 years. The AP report also suggests that FIFA will hold talks with soccer clubs, leagues, and players’ unions this month over FIFA's biennial World Cup.

A “new phase of consultation” will start with organizations representing players, clubs, leagues and the six continental governing bodies, FIFA said Monday in a statement.

FIFA on Thursday had said that fans want the World Cup to be held more frequently. As part of FIFA's evaluation of the international match calendar, Arsene Wenger, the current Chief of Global Football Development, firmly supports the concept of staging a bilineal World Cup. However, UEFA and CONMEBOL, the European and South American soccer governing bodies, opposed the notion and have threatened to boycott extra tournaments.

UEFA & CONMEBOL warn FIFA against biennial FIFA World Cup

European soccer body UEFA has warned it could boycott if the World Cup moves from its historic four-year cycle, while South American counterpart CONMEBOL has also opposed the idea. Their members dominate World Cups on the field but combine for fewer than one-third of the 211 federations who vote.

FIFA argued that the biennial World Cups will give more players and teams the chance to compete in meaningful games, improve talent globally and raise more money to fuel development programs.

The World Cup debate has overshadowed an ongoing review of the FIFA-managed International Match Calendars which mandate when clubs must release players to national teams. The men’s calendar expires in 2024 and there is broad agreement the current system is outdated. It requires players to travel for matches in separate windows at least four times during each domestic season.

Portuguese federation cites ten reasons opposing FIFA's plan

The German Football Association (DFB) had stated that players would be subjected to additional "physical and mental strain," as well as a "substantially increased risk of injury" as a result of the new competition schedule. In a statement made jointly with other soccer organisations, including the Portuguese league and the local players' union, the Portuguese federation expressed worries cited same reasons

They cited ten reasons for opposing the plans, including the effect on players' mental and physical health, the overlap of men's and women's championships, the influence on youth competitions, and the "obvious saturation" of the television and commercial rights market. However, FIFA has stated that it will try to lessen the pressure on players by reducing non-tournament national team games. The FIFA World Cup is an international association football competition which is held after a gap of every four years. The marquee tournament is being held since 1930, except in 1942 and 1946 when it was not held owing to the Second World War.

