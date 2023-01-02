FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino Asks All 211 Member Nations To Name One Stadium After Pele

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged all 211 member associations to name at least one stadium after Pele to honour the Brazil legend, who sadly passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday following his long battle with colon cancer. Infantino made these remarks on Monday after attending Pele's mourning, which was also attended by thousands of Brazilians.

'King is eternal': FIFA chief pays moving tribute to Pele

After attending Pele's mourning at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said (as quoted by FIFA.com), "The whole world knows Pelé and knows what Pelé did for football. He made people fall in love with football. He is eternal, the King is eternal, and we are here, with much emotion, with great sadness...but with also a smile, because he made all of us smile."

"I think the young people around the world, the future generations, have to know and remember who Pelé was, and the happiness he gave the world. In 20, 30, 50, or 100 years' time, when goals are scored in the Pelé stadium in any country in the world, and people ask who he was, (they will hear) he was a great, great player who brought excitement to us all," added Infantino.

Infantino makes this latest request after he asked all member associations around the world to hold a minute's silence at every game in Pele's memory. The three-time FIFA World Cup winner's popularity was not just limited to continents such as South America and Europe but also to Asia and especially India, which he visited multiple times.

With that in mind, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) also announced a seven-day mourning to honour and remember the Brazilian legend. Their statement to announce the same read, "The All India Football Federation has declared a seven-day mourning to remember the life and achievements of Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022."

"India's connection with the King of the footballing world runs deep; Pele has visited the subcontinent more than once, the first of which was the fabled visit in 1977, when Cosmos played out a 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata (then Calcutta)," the statement added.