FIFA Club World Cup: Full Schedule, Timing, Fixtures, Live Streaming Details & More

FIFA has revealed the fixtures for the upcoming edition of the Club World Cup, which will see seven teams compete against each other to win the marquee event.

FIFA has revealed the fixtures for the upcoming edition of the Club World Cup, which will see seven teams compete against each other to win the marquee event. FIFA's annual event is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting February 3. The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the final on February 12. 

The first match will see host representative Al Jazira lock horns against Auckland City FC. The second game will be played between CAF Champions League winner Al Ahly SC and Concacaf Champions League winner CF Monterrey. In the third game, winner Al Hilal SFC will play the winner of the first match between Al Jazira and Auckland City FC. The fourth match will see SE Palmeiras lock horns against the winner of Match 2 between Al Ahly SC and CF Monterrey. 

The competition was originally scheduled to be held in Japan in late 2021, however, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, FIFA decided to move the Club World Cup to UAE. UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea is most likely to win the Club Football as it is the only club that boasts a number of star players who have the ability to give impactful performances. 

List of teams participating in FIFA Club World Cup 2022

  • Chelsea (England, winners of Champions League)
  • SE Palmeiras (Brazil, winners of Copa Libertadores)
  • Al Jazira (UAE, tournament hosts & winners of UEA Pro League)
  • Auckland City FC (New Zealand, OFC Champions League)
  • Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia, winners of AFC Champions League)
  • Al Ahly (Egypt, winners of CAF Champions League)
  • CF Monterrey (Mexico, winners of CONCACAF Champions League)

FIFA Club World Cup: Live streaming details

Viacom18 has purchased the broadcasting rights to show the FIFA Club World Cup matches in India. Although no official statement has been made as of yet, the live-streaming of the Club World Cup matches will most likely be available on Viacom18's video-streaming platform, Voot. 

FIFA Club World Cup: Full schedule

Match 1-First Round

Al Jazira vs Auckland City FC

Match 2-Second Round

Al Ahly SC vs CF Monterrey

Match 3-Second Round

Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira/Auckland City FC

Match 4-Semifinal

SE Palmeiras vs Match 2 Winner

Match 6-Semifinal

Match 3 Winner vs Chelsea
