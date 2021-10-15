FIFA Evacuates 100 Football Families From Afghanistan After 'complex Negotiations'

FIFA confirmed on October 15 that they evacuated at least 100 football families of Afghanistan's national team on a flight to Doha, with several of them representing the national women's football team. The group travelled from Kabul to Doha on Thursday. This was the eighth passenger flight, as mentioned by the Qatar government.

The football governing body has been closely working with the Qatar government since August to evacuate Afghanistan citizens safely. Concerns arose for the safety of Afghanistan citizens, especially women, after the Afghanistan government collapsed post the withdrawal of the United States in August, thereby leading the Taliban to gain control of the country. FIFA and the Qatar government released official statements to explain why they were evacuating people from Kabul.

FIFA releases official statement after evacuating families

FIFA assists evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan https://t.co/tUDs7hPqid — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) October 15, 2021

"FIFA can confirm, following complex negotiations, it has, with the support of Qatar, evacuated almost 100 members of the football family from Afghanistan, including female players. FIFA would like to express its sincere thanks to the government of Qatar for its support facilitating extensive discussions and for ensuring the safe passage of these individuals, deemed to have been at the highest risk, onto a Qatar Airways charter flight from Kabul, Afghanistan to Doha, Qatar. The FIFA leadership has been closely coordinating with the government of Qatar since August on the evacuation of the group, and will continue to work closely on the safe evacuation of further members of the sporting family in the future."

Qatar govt has helped evacuate several Afghan citizens

Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al-Khater, who is currently serving as the Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar and as official spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, put out a tweet to explain that the Qatar government has been aiding the cause of evacuating Afghan citizens for a while now.

As per the tweet, Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister said that the 8th passenger flight from Kabul arrived in the country, carrying over 357 passengers from Afghanistan.

The 8th passengers flight from Kabul just arrived in Qatar. This is the biggest flight thus far with 357 passengers on board and for the first time we have citizens from New Zealand 🇳🇿. Also around 100 footballers & their families including female players are on board 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/93ehot2urN — لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) October 14, 2021

Similarly, she put out several tweets in the recent past to explain how the Qatar government is aiding the evacuation of citizens around the world from a war-torn Afghanistan that has fallen in the hands of the Taliban.