FIFA Fines Croatia USD 53,000 For Fans’ Abuse Of Canadian Goalkeeper Borjan At World Cup

The Croatian football federation was been fined an amount of USD 53,000 over their supporters’ behavior toward Canadian goalkeeper Milan Brojan during Croatia vs Canada, Group E match on November 27. The world football governing body announced its decision on Wednesday by saying that its disciplinary committee has issued a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) due to the November 27 happenings. During the match played at the Khalifa International stadium, Croatian fans hurled abuses and insults at Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.

The Canadian goalkeeper was born in the Serbian region of Croatia but fled the country in 1995 during a military operation that brought an end to the Croatian War of Independence. The manoeuvre, known as ‘Operation Storm’ saw a total of 200,000 ethnic Serbs fleeing the country on tractors. During the Group E match on November 27, a group of Croatian supporters was seen unfurling a banner that had a flag of John Deer tractor with the slogan, “Nothing runs like Borjan”.

More about FIFA's fine on Croatia-

As per FIFA, Croatia has been fined in relation to related to breaches of article 16 of its disciplinary code “related to breaches of article 16 of its disciplinary code”. This came just 48 hours before the 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia face Brazil in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals clash. While Canada got knocked out of the tournament at the conclusion of the group stage, Croatia advanced into the Round of 16 as the 2nd-placed team in the group.

Serbia and Saudi Arabia also receive fines from FIFA

Meanwhile, the Serbian soccer federation has also been fined an amount of USD 21,300 for a banner that was displayed in their locker room. Ahead of their Group G game against Brazil, the flag displayed in the locker room showed a map of Serbia that included its former province, which has been an independent state for nearly 15 years. The flag also had a slogan, which read, “No Surrender”. FIFA also fined an amount of USD 32,000 for ‘team misconduct’ after they received six yellow games in the matches against Argentina and Mexico.