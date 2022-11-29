FIFA Gives Verdict On Who Scored Portugal's Opener Vs Uruguay: Ronaldo Or Fernandes

After much speculation and debate on social media about who scored Portugal's opening goal against Uruguay on November 29, FIFA has released a statement on the same after using their Connected Ball Technology. Even though the Seleção's first goal was claimed by Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, it was awarded to Portuguese teammate Bruno Fernandes after no contact was determined on the ball by the 37-year-old.

Who scored Portugal's opener vs Uruguay? FIFA gives verdict

FIFA released a statement to ESPN on behalf of Adidas to confirm that Portugal's first goal against Uruguay was scored by Bruno Fernandes and not Cristiano Ronaldo. The statement read, "In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas' Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game."

"No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of 'heartbeat' in our measurements. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis," added the statement. The match ball is believed to provide accurate data about every touch made by a player using the sensors in it.

While FIFA has now confirmed that it was Fernandes who scored Portugal's opener and not Ronaldo, the Manchester United midfielder himself admitted that he believed that the 37-year-old had gotten a touch. "I celebrated [the goal] as if it had been Cristiano's goal. It seemed to me that he had touched the ball. My aim was to cross the ball for him," said Fernandes in his post-match interview.

Ronaldo with the phantom header 😂 pic.twitter.com/vrX1cmx6wJ — kaireem abdul sotto (@pilipinasmuse) November 28, 2022

Even though there was a huge debate amongst fans on social media about who got the goal, in the grand scheme of things it did not matter as Portugal registered a 2-0 win over Uruguay to book their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Seleção will now play their final group stage game on December 2 against South Korea, with a draw set to guarantee them first place in the group.