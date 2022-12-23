FIFA Investigates Celebrity World Cup Pitch Invasion As Salt Bae Fiasco Takes Center Stage

FIFA is investigating how certain individuals gained undue access to the pitch during Argentina’s World Cup victory celebrations at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, last Sunday. It is pertinent to mention that celebrity chef Salt Bae was one of the individuals who remain in the headlines for his actions after the World Cup closing ceremony on December 18. Salt Bae was notably spotted approaching Argentine captain Lionel Messi for selfies, who was visibly annoyed with the same.

Meanwhile speaking to Sky Sports News, a FIFA spokesperson revealed that FIFA has taken notice of the post-match incidents and has also launched an investigation. "Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken," the FIFA spokesperson said.

What does the FIFA rule books about the World Cup trophy say?

FIFA’s statement on the matter reveals that Salt Bae’s access to the World Cup pitch was unauthorized. As per the FIFA rule books, only World Cup winners and the head of state are permitted to touch the coveted World Cup trophy. However, in videos currently going viral on social media, the celebrity chef can be seen snatching the World Cup trophy out of the hands of Argentine footballer Cristian Romero.

Watch: Salt Bae irks fans with his actions during Argentina’s victory celebrations

In another video, the chef can be seen holding the trophy while it was in the hands of Argentine footballer Angel Di Maria. Salt Bae’s actions during Argentina’s celebrations at the Lusail Stadium certainly didn’t go down well with the football fans. Fans suggested that the celebrity chef pretending to flick salt over the World Cup trophy is one of the lowest points of the tournament.

The major criticism of Salt Bae is directed toward him due to the fact that he made Messi uncomfortable with his actions. During Argentina’s World Cup win celebration, the cameras captured the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner getting uncomfortable around Salt Bae. The chef was seen approaching Messi on two occasions but was left blank instead. Upon insisting further, Messi gave up and posed for a selfie with an irritated look.