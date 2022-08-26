FIFA Overturns Ban On AIFF; India On Track To Host U-17 Women's World Cup As Planned

In a massive update, FIFA revoked the ban that it had levied on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier in the month of August.

The official statement from the global football governing body on August 26 stated, "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence."

The statement also added that the decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the Committee of Administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

As a result of this decision, India can now host the U-17 Women's World Cup as scheduled.

The Secretary General of the FIFA Bureau, Fatma Samoura, wrote a letter to the AIFF acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar on August 26, stating that the Bureau of the FIFA Council had decided to revoke the ban on August 25.

The letter stated that the Bureau of the FIFA Council received the latest information on the AIFF's situation. "On this occasion, the Bureau was informed of the Supreme Court's hearing held on August 22, by means of which it was decided that: the mandate of the CoA stands terminated; and the day-to-day management of the AIFF shall be exclusively looked after by the AIFF administreation led by the Acting General Secretary," the letter said.

The letter from FIFA, apart from allowing AIFF to host the FIFA U-17 Women's Word Cup scheduled to take place from 11-30th October 2022, also stated that further communication with the AIFF will follow regarding the holding of its elections on September 2.

AIFF acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar said: “The darkest hour of Indian Football is finally over. The suspension that was slapped on midnight of August 15 on the AIFF, has been lifted by FIFA. We sincerely thank FIFA and AFC, especially the AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John for guiding us in such difficult times. We also take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Hon'ble Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur ji for solidly standing by us at this crucial juncture.”

FIFA ban on AIFF

FIFA had suspended the AIFF earlier in August, for the first time in its 85-year history, for "undue influence from third parties" and had stripped the AIFF of its rights to host the U-17 Women's World Cup.

The undue influence over the AIFF that was against the norms of FIFA, was the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which served as AIFF's executive committee and managed the organisation's daily operations. After elections were not held for the previous two seasons, the CoA assumed control of the AIFF for the first time ever.

Following FIFA's ban, the Supreme Court disbanded the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and ordered the AIFF to revise its constitution in accordance with FIFA and also to hold the AIFF elections within one week. In acceptance of the court's order, the AIFF elections are scheduled to be held on September 2, 2022.