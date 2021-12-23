FIFA Picks 18 Indian Referees, Including 4 Women, For 2022 International List

As many as 18 Indian referees have been selected by FIFA for the International referees' list 2022. The list includes four women (two referees and two assistant referees), and 14 men (six referees and eight assistant referees). Tejas Nagvenkar, Srikrishna Coimbatore Ramaswamy, Rowan Arumughan, Crystal John, Pranjal Banerjee, Venkatesh Ramachandran are the Men Referees while Sumanta Dutta, Antony Abraham, Tony Joseph Louis, Vairamuthu Parasuraman, Samar Pal, Kennedy Sapam, Arun Sasidharan Pillai and Asit Kumar Sarkar are the Men Assistant Referees.



Meanwhile, Ranjita Devi Tekcham and Kanika Barman are the Women Referees while Uvena Fernandes and Riiohlang Dhar make it as Women Assistant Referees.

David Elleray to step down as FA referees' chief next summer

Former English football referee and now FA referees' chief David Elleray will step down from his current role as chair of the Football Association referees' committee at the end of the ongoing English football season.

Meanwhile, the FA is all set to launch an independent investigation into claims that David Elleray made racist comments The independent probe will be carried via a law firm into the allegations, which have been made by former FA staff members that the 67-year-old who also serves as the technical director at IFAB back in 2014 allegedly commented about the skin colour of a former employee. David Elleray is said to have already apologised and later on took an equality and diversity training course.

David Ellaray became a Football League referee in 1983 and spent 20 years as a top-flight official retiring in 2003 having officiated in over 1,500 matches including 64 international fixtures. He later became a referee assessor for both FIFA and UEFA.

FIFA touts billions to be gained from biennial World Cups

FIFA President Giani Infantino said on Monday that biennial World Cups would create an extra 4.4 billion US dollars (£3.3billion) in revenue every four years. FIFA is proposing cutting the gap between the World Cup from four years to two as part of wider changes to the international match calendar to start from 2024. A feasibility study from consultancy agency Nielsen was presented to federation delegates at the virtual global summit hosted by FIFA on Monday.

Nielsen predicted that playing two World Cups in a four-year period would lift revenues from 7bn US dollars (£5.3bn) to 11.4bn US dollars (£8.6bn). The increased revenue would be made up of gate receipts, media rights and sponsorship, delegates were told. Based on those figures, FIFA is understood to have told delegates that 3.5bn US dollars of the extra revenue generated in the first cycle of the new calendar would be put into a member association solidarity fund.

It concludes that on average each member association would benefit to the tune of an extra 16 million US dollars (just over £12m) every four years from the solidarity fund, with FIFA Forward funding also set to go up from six to nine million US dollars every four years.