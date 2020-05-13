FIFA Postpones U-17 Women’s World Cup In India To Feb-Mar 2021

The world football body – FIFA has taken a crucial decision in postponing the U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 to next year –from February 17 to March 7, 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after January 1 2003 and on or before December 31, 2005). The Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken the decision on FIFA events following a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The subsequent recommendations made by the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken the following decisions in relation to FIFA events; to confirm the following proposed new tournament dates, subject to further monitoring:

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020 : January 20 – February 6, 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after January 1, 2000 and on or before December 31, 2004);

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 : February 17 – March 7 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after January 1, 2003 and on or before December 31, 2005);

: February 17 – March 7 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after January 1, 2003 and on or before December 31, 2005); FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020: September 12 – October 3, 2021.

FIFA Congress via video conferencing

The football body has also decided to hold the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, as an online event on September 18, 2020. This follows a worldwide trend of holding meeting and conferences online as transport services remain shut amid lockdowns to limit physical contact.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has suspended all forms of major football across the globe. A few exceptions remain (Belarussian Premier League and Nicaragua League) but otherwise, all form of professional football has been put on hold with players training indoors for now.

