FIFA President On Holding World Cup Every 2 Years: 'Young Generation Wants It More Often'

FIFA has been contemplating the concept of holding a World Cup every two years and some of the topmost sporting organisations in the world like UEFA. and even the International Olympic Committee (IOC), some of Europe's leading clubs, many of the top footballers in the world currently, national associations, have voiced their concerns against it. But it seems like the president of FIFA Gianni Infantino is adamant about sticking with the plan to host the World Cup every two years as he now claims that apparently 'younger generations' want a World Cup more often than the current format of having one every four years.

In a recent press conference, Infantino said: "We cannot say to the rest of the world 'It's great, football is global, give us your money and watch us on TV.' I understand that you know in some countries you have the World Cup twice per week because you have the best players in the world playing there. In other countries, regions even continents you don't see the World Cup, you don't see the best players in one life, in one generation." Gianni Infantino further added: "We need to think of all these elements as we move forward and the studies we have asked external experts to conduct, they show for example, on the fan survey, over 100,000 fans in 140 countries, done by Iris one of the top companies in the world have shown that the young generation wants a World Cup more regularly, more often."

IOC and UEFA against FIFA World Cup every 2 years

Responding to a letter to a fans group Football Supporters Europe, UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin said that UEFA and its national associations also have serious reservations and grave concerns surrounding reports of FIFA’s plans. The letter then reads that the proposal was not presented to any of the confederations, national associations, leagues, clubs, players, coaches, clubs, and all the football community. It further gives an explanation that it is imperative to highlight the concerns shared across the footballing world regarding the impact a biennial FIFA World Cup would have on the international match calendar and, prominently in this context, on women’s football. Finally, the letter goes on to say that UEFA stands with the fans on this issue and that everyone must work together on such an important issue.

Even though IOC President Thomas Bach said a month ago that they will not interfere in the decision, the IOC have now released a statement against FIFA's plan of hosting a biennial World Cup. In the statement, they cite the numerous oppositions that FIFA have faced and that the IOC also share the same reservations. The IOC gave several reasons for the call for 'wider consultations'. They said that the increased number of World Cups would create a clash with other major international sports and also cited the impact it could have on the health of the players.

