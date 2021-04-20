FIFA President 'strongly Disapproves' Creation Of The Much-hyped European Super League

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has made it clear that all that can be done from their end is to strongly disapprove the creation of The Super League as leading clubs of Europe have joined hands to form the much-awaited European Super League.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in August. However, the concept has been met with a huge backlash from Premier League as well as UEFA.

'At FIFA, we can only and strongly disapprove': Gianni Infantino

"At FIFA, we can only and strongly disapprove the creation of The Super League, of a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from UEFA, and, from FIFA which is outside of the system. There is no doubt whatsoever", said FIFA President Infantino while speaking on the much-hyped Super League.

Which clubs are a part of the European Super League?

The participating teams include the likes of AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF, and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. Meanwhile, it has also been anticipated that three more clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

Competition Format

20 participating clubs with 15 Founding Clubs and a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify annually based on achievements in the prior season.

Midweek fixtures with all participating clubs continuing to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match calendar which remains at the heart of the club game.

An August start with clubs participating in two groups of ten, playing home and away fixtures, with the top three in each group automatically qualifying for the quarter-finals. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will then compete in a two-legged play-off for the remaining quarter-final positions. A two-leg knockout format will be used to reach the final at the end of May, which will be staged as a single fixture at a neutral venue.

As soon as practicable after the start of the men’s competition, a corresponding women’s league will also be launched, helping to advance and develop the women’s game.

The new annual tournament will provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football via a long-term commitment to uncapped solidarity payments which will grow in line with league revenues. These solidarity payments will be substantially higher than those generated by the current European competition and are expected to be in excess of €10 billion during the course of the initial commitment period of the Clubs. In addition, the competition will be built on a sustainable financial foundation with all Founding Clubs signing up to a spending framework. In exchange for their commitment, Founding Clubs will receive an amount of €3.5 billion solely to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: AP)