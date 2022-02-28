The Russian football team are still in the race to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after football governing body FIFA backed away from immediately expelling them. Several nations have announced they will refuse to play Russia, including England and Wales, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

World Cup 2022 playoffs: Russia to play matches under certain rules

According to a report by AP, the Russian flag and anthem can't be associated with the team while they are competing in the qualifiers. FIFA also said the RFU team can only play on neutral territory and without spectators.

FIFA in it's statement said, "FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sport organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions. including potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.''

As per the report, FIFA had stalled implementing the ban on Russia competing under its name until a potential qualification for the World Cup.

Will Russia qualify for World Cup 2022 playoffs?

The World Cup 2022 play-offs would see Russia face Poland before facing either the Czech Republic or Sweden if they win - and are scheduled to be played in March. Russia is scheduled to face Poland in a World Cup qualification playoff semifinal, which is scheduled for March 24 in Moscow.

The winner of the playoff is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 to decide who advances to the World Cup in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Earlier, the Czech Republic joined Poland and Sweden on Sunday in saying it would refuse to play Russia. The England FA has also made the decision to not play international fixtures against Russia to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and condemn the "atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership".

Besides teams unwilling to play Russia, the Russian sporting fraternity has suffered since the war in Ukraine started a few days back. The UEFA has moved the 2022 Champions League final out of Russia in light of the conflict. Formula One has already called off the Russian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to be held in September.