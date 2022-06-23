FIFA Rankings: India Climbs Two Spots In Latest Standings; Brazil And Belgium Top Table

In the latest edition of the FIFA rankings, Brazil and Belgium are the top two teams with 1837.56 and 1821.92 points respectively. Meanwhile, the Indian football team climbed up two spots to 104th following some good performances in the recent AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, where they topped their group after wins over Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The next FIFA world ranking will be out on August 25.

FIFA Rankings: India rises two spots to 104

Following an impressive set of results in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, the Indian football team have jumped two spots in the latest national team rankings released by FIFA, just one place below New Zealand, who lost the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup earlier in June after losing 1-0 to Costa Rica. When it comes to Asian countries, India still remains in 19th place among the 23 nations, with Iran on top.

India completed their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign in style at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata as they bagged a massive 4-0 win over Hong Kong in the final game of Group D. Anwar Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh and Ishan Pandita were the goalscorers for the Blue Tigers.

While the Blue Tigers remain ranked outside the top 100, their recent performances have displayed that they are a side that are showing remarkable signs of improvement. After topping their group in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, they qualified for the continental competition only for the fifth time and for the first time on consecutive occasions.

FIFA World Rankings: Top 10 teams

In the overall world rankings, Iran retained the top spot among the AFC countries (23). Brazil remained on top, three months after taking the top spot from Belgium (2nd). Argentina jumped one place to third at the expense of France (4th) who paid the price for four winless games in the UEFA Nations League. Meanwhile, England, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark complete the top 10.

Rank Team Number of Points 1 Brazil 1837.56 2 Belgium 1821.92 3 Argentina 1770.65 4 France 1764.85 5 England 1737.46 6 Spain 1716.93 7 Italy 1713.86 8 Netherlands 1679.41 9 Portugal 1678.65 10 Denmark 1665.47

(With inputs from PTI)