FIFA Rankings: India Drops Two Places, Belgium Stays Put At The Top

The Indian Football team has dropped two places to the 107th rank in the latest FIFA rankings that were released on Thursday. In their last campaign, India remained unbeaten during the international friendlies against Nepal, as the first match at the Dashrath Stadium ended in a 1-1 tie, and India pulled off a 2-1 win in the second game. The friendlies were played as a preparation for the 2021 SAFF Championship, set to be held in the Maldives from October 1 to 16.

When it comes to FIFA Rankings, World No. 1 Belgium retains its top spot followed by Brazil and the latest team to jump to third place, England. France now finds itself at the fourth position ahead of Italy Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, and Denmark, who gained one place to the 10th. Portugal switched places with Spain to reach 7th place in the latest rankings. Among India’s SAFF Cup group rivals in the likes of Bangladesh who rank at 189th place, Sri Lanka at 205th place, and the Maldives in 158th place, Nepal finds themselves on the 168th spot. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) teams such as Iran who are at the 22nd spot exchanged places with Japan who are now at 26th place.

India's highest-ever FIFA rankings was 94 achieved in 1996.

India's highest-ever FIFA rankings was 94 achieved in 1996. They have also achieved the 96th position twice in 2017, and 2018.

