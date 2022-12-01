FIFA Referees Committee Chief Explains Why More Stoppage Time Is Added At World Cup 2022

FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina has given a thorough explanation about why more stoppage time is being added to the games at this year's edition of the World Cup. An unusual amount of injury time has been witnessed at the FIFA World Cup 2022. For example, the England vs Iran game saw a whopping 23 minutes added across both halves.

FIFA referees committee chief explains reasons for more injury time

As quoted by FIFA.com, FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina said, "The issue of matches with fewer than 50 minutes of actual playing time is something that has been going on for a while now. People want to watch football, more football. And we, FIFA and IFAB have been asked to do something about it for years."

"We already did something along these lines in Russia," he added. "We asked referees to try to more accurately calculate the amount of stoppage time they were adding at the end of each half. We have given our referees some specific events and incidents that should be considered in exact terms, particularly the timeframe for player injuries. This was already calculated, of course, but we’ve seen that many injuries require more than one minute of treatment."

Collina went on to explain his point by giving the game of England vs Iran game seen earlier at the FIFA World Cup 2022. "We had the [IR Iran] goalkeeper who got injured and was treated for about 11 minutes in total, and an England player with an injury that lasted three minutes. So 14 of the 23 minutes were for those two specific injuries," explained Collina.

As for the rest of the added injury time, the chairman of the FIFA referees committee added, "And it must be remembered that eight goals were scored, with their celebrations, plus one delay to restart of play due to a VAR CHECK and one on-field review. There were a lot of incidents that caused such a large amount of added time." Collina concluded his remarks by stating that the feedback for the same had been positive and that he had not heard any negative comments.