FIFA Suspends Pakistan And Chad Football Associations Over Outside Interference

The Bureau of FIFA Council on Wednesday announced that it has suspended Pakistan and Chad football associations over concerns linked to illegitimate outside interference. FIFA has said that the above-mentioned suspension will come into force with immediate effect and will only be lifted once the football’s governing body is convinced that the respective associations of Pakistan and Chad have regained full control for their management and premises.

FIFA said that the Chad football association (FTFA) has been suspended because of government interference, while the suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was prompted by the recent “hostile takeover” of the latter’s headquarters.

FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad

FIFA, in a press release, said it was suspending the Chad football association because of government interference and the recent decision of authorities to take away powers from FTFA delegates. The Chad government authorities have established a temporary committee to oversee the functioning of the country’s football association after seizing control of its headquarters. FIFA has said the suspension will only be lifted once Chad's government reinstates the FTFA management.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been suspended because of the recent takeover of its headquarters by a group of protesters. FIFA said “certain individuals” have allegedly made decisions to remove the normalisation committee that was appointed by the football’s governing body. The committee was being led by Haroon Malik and was contested by one Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah.

"FIFA issued a letter warning that, should the illegitimate occupation of the PFF headquarters not be lifted and the office bearers recognised by FIFA not be permitted free access to the building to carry out their mandate, the matter would be immediately submitted to the Bureau of the Council for decision," FIFA said in its press release.

This is not the first time that Pakistan's football association has been suspended by FIFA. In October 2017, FIFA suspended PFF after a leadership crisis hit the country's football body. The crisis was sparked over the election of PFF's governing body. In the wake of the crisis, FIFA set up a normalisation committee whose sole job was to hold elections and bring the much-needed normalcy. Pakistan's national team has not qualified for any FIFA-certified tournaments ever since. The country is currently ranked 198th in the world.

(Image Credit: AP)