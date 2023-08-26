FIFA takes rigid action over Spain FA, suspend Luis Rubiales from football-related process

FIFA has suspended Spanish Federation President Luis Rubiales for 90 days following his alleged kissing incident with Spanish player Jenni Hermoso during the Fifa Women's World Cup final. World Football's governing body already opened a disciplinary action against Rubiales and until they find out what really happened, Rubiales won't be able to participate in any kind of federation activities.

3 things you need to know

Spain lifted their first-ever FIFAWWC title

They defeated England in the summit clash

Olga Carmona scored the winning goal for LA Roja

FIFA suspends Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales

Rubiales was seen kissing Hermoso during the presentation ceremony in the FIFAWWC finals and the incidents later stormed the world. Even the Spanish Premier noted the incident and insisted Rubiales' apology was not enough.

Hermoso already stated that the behaviour of the Spanish FA president didn't have her consent, but Rubiales had refused to resign from his post, citing he didn't cross the line.

[Luis Rubiales speaks during the emergency general assembly meeting; Image: AP]

FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio also intervened Saturday to protect the “fundamental rights” of Hermoso and the integrity of the disciplinary case.

FIFA issued a statement confirming the development

Palacio ordered Rubiales “to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Likewise, the RFEF (Spanish Soccer Federation) and its officials or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and her close environment,” FIFA said.

(With AP inputs)