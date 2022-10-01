FIFA U-17 Women’s WC: Goa Gets India's First Hybrid Pitch; Here's What You Need To Know

The world football governing body, FIFA has installed India’s first ever hybrid football pitch at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. FIFA worked in partnership with the Goa government to prepare the pitch, ahead of the much anticipated FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022. The coveted quadrennial tournament is scheduled to begin on October 11 and conclude with the summit clash on October 30.

What is a hybrid football turf?

While the tournament will be played across three venues in Goa, Bhubaneshwar, and Mumbai, the Goa stadium has become the first of its kind in the country. As explained by Thomas Alcock of SISGrass Hybrid Pitches, hybrid football turfs improve the safety of the field and allow it to be used for longer durations. This will allow the stadium to play several games on one stadium pitch with more safety. To sum it up, hybrid pitches are prepared using Hybrid grass or reinforced natural grass, which is a product created by combining natural lawn grass with reinforcing synthetic fibers.

It improves the safety of the field & allows it to be used for more hours. With FIFA tournament coming here, it's the perfect solution to enable players to play lots of games on one pitch safely. This is the 1st hybrid installation in India: Thomas Alcock, SISGrass Hybrid Pitches

During a conversation with ANI, Thomas revealed that they install over 50 pitches a year and have done the job in countries like the UK, Italy, France, and Spain. “This is the first hybrid installation in India. We have installed it in countries worldwide but this is the first one in India. We manufacture it ourselves in Holland. We transport it here in a container. It comes to the field and we insert a polyethene yarn down to a 180 mm depth on 2 cm spacing. This is what reinforces the field,” he said.





India's first Hybrid Pitch is being reinforced at the PJN Stadium in Goa



A pioneering legacy of FIFA #U17WWC

The Englishman mentioned they are looking for more work in India, while adding that the machine they use, does the same process on a cricket pitch as well. Further explaining the work that goes behind making hybrid pitch, Thomas added, “We are really privileged to be here, good to be here. Proud to be part of this project. Very nice stadium, The pitch is good and will get better with what we are doing to the ground. It’s usually a 10-day process that goes 24 hours in two 12-hour shifts.”

'Lasting legacy for the first-ever FIFA women’s tournament': FIFA project director Nandini Arora

Meanwhile, FIFA project director Nandini Arora was also at the stadium to look after the work ahead of the U-17 World Cup. Arora also shed her views about India getting its first hybrid pitch. She termed it as a remarkable event, while also referring to it as a matter of pride. "This is going to be a lasting legacy for the first-ever FIFA women’s tournament that is being held in India. Matter of pride for us that it is happening here. We have maximum number of matches in Goa, so we wanted the pitch to be sustainable and stronger so this is one reason. We are looking forward to great matches now,” Arora told FIFA.

