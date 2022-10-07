FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Group-wise Division, India's Fixtures And Full Schedule

India is all set to host the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup across three venues in the country, starting from October 11. The 21-member Team India squad for the coveted tournament was announced on Wednesday, as the young tigresses are accompanied by Brazil, Morocco, and the United States in Group A.
Team India recently returned from their preparatory tournament in Spain and are now set to fight for the coveted World Cup trophy. Having said that, here’s a look at the group-wise divisions, complete fixtures, venues, and schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India.
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 India: Group-wise division of teams
Group A: India, USA, Morocco, Brazil
Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand
Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China
Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 India: Fixtures, Venues, and Schedule
Tuesday, October 11
- Morocco vs Brazil, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- Chile vs New Zealand, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- Germany vs Nigeria, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
- India vs USA, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Wednesday, October 12
- Canada vs France, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- Mexico vs China, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- Japan vs Tanzania, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
- Spain vs Colombia, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Friday, October 14
- Brazil vs USA, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- New Zealand vs Nigeria, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- Germany vs Chile, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
- India vs Morocco, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Saturday, October 15
- China vs Colombia, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- France vs Tanzania, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- Japan vs Canada, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
- Spain vs Mexico, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Monday, October 17
- New Zealand vs Germany, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- Nigeria vs Chile, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
- Brazil vs India, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
- USA vs Morocco, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Tuesday, October 18
- China vs Spain, DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
- Colombia vs Mexico, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
- France vs Japan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
- Tanzania vs Canada, DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Friday, October 21
- Quarter-final 1, DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
- Quarter-final 2, DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Saturday, October 22
- Quarter-final 3, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
- Quarter-final 4, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Wednesday, October 26
- Semi-final 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
- Semi-final 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Sunday, October 30
- Third place, DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
- Final, DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST