FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Group-wise Division, India's Fixtures And Full Schedule

India is all set to host the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup across three venues in the country, starting from October 11. The 21-member Team India squad for the coveted tournament was announced on Wednesday, as the young tigresses are accompanied by Brazil, Morocco, and the United States in Group A.

Team India recently returned from their preparatory tournament in Spain and are now set to fight for the coveted World Cup trophy. Having said that, here’s a look at the group-wise divisions, complete fixtures, venues, and schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 India: Group-wise division of teams

Group A: India, USA, Morocco, Brazil

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 India: Fixtures, Venues, and Schedule

Tuesday, October 11

Morocco vs Brazil, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Chile vs New Zealand, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Germany vs Nigeria, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

India vs USA, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Wednesday, October 12

Canada vs France, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Mexico vs China, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Japan vs Tanzania, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Spain vs Colombia, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Friday, October 14

Brazil vs USA, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

New Zealand vs Nigeria, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Germany vs Chile, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

India vs Morocco, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Saturday, October 15

China vs Colombia, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

France vs Tanzania, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Japan vs Canada, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Spain vs Mexico, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Monday, October 17

New Zealand vs Germany, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Nigeria vs Chile, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Brazil vs India, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

USA vs Morocco, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Tuesday, October 18

China vs Spain, DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

Colombia vs Mexico, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

France vs Japan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Tanzania vs Canada, DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Friday, October 21

Quarter-final 1, DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

Quarter-final 2, DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Saturday, October 22

Quarter-final 3, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

Quarter-final 4, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Wednesday, October 26

Semi-final 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

Semi-final 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Sunday, October 30