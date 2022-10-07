Last Updated:

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Group-wise Division, India's Fixtures And Full Schedule

Here's a look at the group-wise division of teams, complete fixtures, full schedule, and more about the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Image: @IndianFootball/Instagram


India is all set to host the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup across three venues in the country, starting from October 11. The 21-member Team India squad for the coveted tournament was announced on Wednesday, as the young tigresses are accompanied by Brazil, Morocco, and the United States in Group A.

Team India recently returned from their preparatory tournament in Spain and are now set to fight for the coveted World Cup trophy. Having said that, here’s a look at the group-wise divisions, complete fixtures, venues, and schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India. 

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 India: Group-wise division of teams

Group A: India, USA, Morocco, Brazil

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 India: Fixtures, Venues, and Schedule

Tuesday, October 11

  • Morocco vs Brazil, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • Chile vs New Zealand, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • Germany vs Nigeria, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
  • India vs USA, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Wednesday, October 12

  • Canada vs France, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • Mexico vs China, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • Japan vs Tanzania, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
  • Spain vs Colombia, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Friday, October 14

  • Brazil vs USA, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • New Zealand vs Nigeria, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • Germany vs Chile, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
  • India vs Morocco, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Saturday, October 15

  • China vs Colombia, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • France vs Tanzania, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • Japan vs Canada, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
  • Spain vs Mexico, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Monday, October 17

  • New Zealand vs Germany, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • Nigeria vs Chile, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
  • Brazil vs India, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
  • USA vs Morocco, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Tuesday, October 18

  • China vs Spain, DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
  • Colombia vs Mexico, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium -  4.30 PM IST
  • France vs Japan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
  • Tanzania vs Canada, DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Friday, October 21

  • Quarter-final 1, DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
  • Quarter-final 2, DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Saturday, October 22

  • Quarter-final 3, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
  • Quarter-final 4, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Wednesday, October 26

  • Semi-final 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
  • Semi-final 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Sunday, October 30

  • Third place, DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
  • Final, DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
READ | AIFF: SC says it wishes for U-17 Women's World Cup to be hosted amid looming FIFA ban
READ | Indian football: Where does India stand in latest FIFA rankings?
READ | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin October 6
READ | FIFA U-17 Women’s WC: Goa gets India's first hybrid pitch; here's what you need to know
READ | India announce 21-member squad for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup
COMMENT