FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Know Everything About Team India's Opponents In Group A

The Indian football team will kick off their campaign at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 on October 11 with their Group A fixture against Team USA. The prestigious tournament will feature a total of 16 women's U-17 national teams from six football confederations fighting for the coveted world title. The teams have been divided in four groups consisting of four teams each.

Team India is placed alongside USA, Morocco, and Brazil in the Group A of the tournament and will be hopeful of concluding the tournament as the winners at home. The team heads into the World Cup on the back of a long preparation this season, which included several tours for exposure.

While they kick off their campaign on Tuesday with the match against USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, here’s everything we need to know about the Indian squad and their opponents of the young Blue Tigresses.

Team India

Team India earned automatic qualifications for the tournament as hosts and is set to play their first-ever U-17 World Cup. It also marks the maiden appearance of an Indian women’s team at the finals of a FIFA tournament.

India squad: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

Team USA

USA finished the previous edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018. They qualified for the 2022 edition after winning the CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship 2022. This will be Team USA’s third consecutive appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

USA squad: Abigail Gundry, Victoria Safradin, Valentina Amaral, Ella Emri, Nicola Fraser, Jorydn Bugg, Savannah King, Cameron Roller, Gisele Thompson, Mia Bhuta, Riley Jackson, Charlotte Kohler, Lauren Martinho, Ella Sanchez, Emeri Adames, Onyeka Gamero, Nicollette Kiorpes, Melina Rebimbas, Samantha Smith, Taylor Suarez, Amalia Villarreal.

Team Morocco

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will also mark the first-ever appearance at the U-17 World Cup for Morocco. They defeated Ghana in a thrilling penalty shootout in the African qualifier.

Morocco squad: Yasmine Zouhir, Djennah Cherif, Doha El Madani, Maysane Khelifi, Kenza Laksiri, Fatima El Ghazouani, Mina Bacha El Hamzaoui, Iman El Hannachi, Hiba Karami, Samya Masnaoui, Yasmine Sioui, Hajjar Said, Doha El Boukili, Louisa Derbali, Wissal El Assaoui, Wissal Titah, Houda El Mestour, Douae Azizi, Dania Mrabti

Team Brazil

The Brazil U-17 women’s football team earned qualification for the tournament by virtue of winning the South American U-17 Women’s Championship 2022 title. They have participated in the tournament three times in the past, but have never made it past the quarter-finals. They made it to the quarter-finals previously in 2010 and 2012.

Brazil squad: Awanny Míria, Gabriela, Stephanie, Patrícia, Lais, Ravenna, Ingrid, Ana Beatriz, Ana Clara, Isabelle, Tarciane, Luany, Luiza Travassos, Kaylane, Gabrielly Louvain, Giulia, Isabelle, Ana Beatriz, Susan, Giovanna Lemos, Raissa, Nycole

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Group A fixtures (India, USA, Morocco, Goa)

Morocco v Brazil on October 11, at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha

India v USA on October 11, at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha

Brazil v USA on October 14, at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha

India v Morocco on October 14, at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha

Brazil v India on October 17, at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha

USA v Morocco on October 14, at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa