FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Canada Hold France To 1-1 Draw

A spirited Canada held a formidable France to a 1-1 draw in a group D match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup here on Wednesday.

Anabelle Chukwu gave Canada the lead in the 67th minute but Lucie Calba equalised within six minutes.

In a Group C match in Navi Mumbai, Asian giants China beat Mexico 2-1.

Quao Ruiqi gave China the lead in the 49th minute by converting a penalty. Yu Xingyue then extended the lead to 2-0 at the stroke of 90th minute but Mexico pulled one back in the third minute of stoppage time through Katherin Guijarro.

