FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Know The 21-member Squad That Will Represent India

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 is scheduled to kick off on October 11 in India. The hosts will face the USA in their tournament opener at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. While defensive midfielder Astam Oraon will captain the side, the team is eyeing to win the prestigious FIFA World Cup title under the guidance of head coach Thomas Dennerby. Having said that, here’s everything you need to know about the 21-member India U-17 women’s football team.

Goalkeepers:

Anjali Munda: Goalkeeper Anjali is one of the six players in the Indian team who hail from the state of Jharkhand. She plays as a goalkeeper for the Jharkhand State team and is a product of the SAI training center. She started off playing as a defender but switched to goalkeeping on the advice of Jharkhand state team coach S. Pradhan.

Melody Chanu Keisham: Born on March 2, 2006, Chanu hails from Manipur and is associated with the Young Welfare Club. She featured in the India U-18 women’s squad that clinched the U-18 SAFF Championship 2022 title. She also featured in the Indian squad that participated in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy and in the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway.

Monalisha Devi Moirangthem: Monalisha hails from Manipur and is the youngest goalkeeper with the Indian team. She is only 16 years old and currently is the third-choice keeper for the squad. She recently traveled with the squad on their latest preparatory trip to Spain.

Defenders:

Astam Oraon: Astam Oraon will lead India in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022. She sometimes plays as a full-back, alongside her role as a defensive midfielder. She made herself notice at the national level after scoring five goals in six matches for Jharkhand in the Junior National Football Championship in 2019. She is the free-kick specialist for India and is expected to pair up with Purnima in the defence.

Kajal: Born on January 12, 2005, Kajal hails from Haryana and was also a part of the India squad that won the U-18 SAFF Championship 2022. Although she remained on the bench in India’s summit clash against Nepal, which the former won by 1-0. Kajal also featured in the team that participated in the sixth Torneo Female Football Tournament and the Open Nordic Tournament WU16.

Naketa: Naketa belongs to the state of Himachal Pradesh in India. She represents ARA FC, an Ahmedabad-based club and had previously scored in the Indian Women’s League. The 17-year-old was also a part of the SAFF U-18 women’s championship-winning team.

Purnima Kumari: Purnima was one of the regulars in the defence when the Lionesses – a Women’s U-17 Championship team won the inaugural edition. She can now play both as a center-back and full-back, while also running along the flanks. She is most known for her aerial ability, which was on display against Nepal in the U-18 SAFF Championship.

Varshika: Born in Delhi, 16-year-old Vanshika is one of the six defenders in Team India for the U-17 women’s World Cup. She featured in the U-18 SAFF Championship-winning side, but didn’t make any appearances. She is currently associated with the HOPS Football Club in Delhi.

Shiky Devi Hemam: Born on November 23, 2005 in Manipur, 16-year-not Shiky started playing football when she was 10. Influenced by her father and brother, she joined an academy in her hometown, the Amofa Academy and also played for the Youth Welfare Club in Manipur.

Midfielders:

Kajol D’souza: Kajol hails from Pune, Maharashtra, and is currently 16-year-old. She is one of the most experienced players in the team and has played for Parikrma FC in the Karnataka Women's League.

Shailja: 17-year-old Shailja hails from Alakhpur in Haryana. She has previously played for Hindustan club in Haryana and belongs to the same hometown as Varshika.

Nitu Linda: Born on April 5, 2006, Nitu is also from Jharkhand, where she grew up as a sports and games lover. She has previously represented Jharkhand in national-level competitions and looks up to Bala Devi.

Lisham Babina Devi: Lisham is currently 17-year-old and hails from the Thoubar in Manipur. She started playing football in her home’s courtyard as a child, before playing in the local field with her cousin and brother. She has also played for the Youth Welfare club.

Loktongbam Shelia Devi: The 16-year-old midfielder also hails from Manipur, where she has a massive family of 11 individuals. She was introduced to the sport by her brothers. She represents ICSA at the club level.

Forwards:

Lavanya Upadhyay: Born on May 25, 2006, Lavanya hails from Delhi and has previously played for Delhi Student FC for two years. She then shifted to Signature FC in 2021 and is well known for her commitment and hard work in training camps.

Anita Kumari: The 17-year-old hails from Jharkhand and is popular for her goal-scoring abilities. She has represented Jharkhand at the state level.

Sudha Ankita Tirkey: Sudha also hails from Jharkhand and is currently 17-year-old. She has previously played for the St. Patrick's school in Gumla, Jharkhand.

Neha: Born on May 19, 2006 Neha hails from Haryana and is one the key strikers for the team. She has played from the Hops club in Haryana.

Laishram Rejiya Devi: 17-year-old Laishram was born in Kakwa Huidrom Leikai, Manipur. She started playing the sport with her brother and friends. After convincing her parents, her professional career kicked off and she has played for the Youth Welfare club.

Serto Lynga Kom: The 17-year-old forward also started off playing with boys in her childhood. She has also played for the Youth Welfare club.