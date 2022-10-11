FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs USA Match?

The India U-17 women’s football team is up against USA in their campaign opener at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 on October 11. This will be the second Group A match on an opening day as Morocco vs Brazil match will kick off the tournament. While India is making their debut in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, it will be India’s first-ever appearance at a FIFA women’s competition.

On the other hand, the USA is looking to win its maiden world title in this age category. This will also be the first time India and the USA clash in the U-17 Women’s World Cup. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming and telecast details about the exciting match on Tuesday.

Where will the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

When will the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match begin?

The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will begin at 8:00 PM local time (GMT +5:30) on Tuesday.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

Football fans in India can enjoy live action from the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and USA on the Voot and JioTV app and website. FIFA+ will also stream the match.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

Indian fans can watch the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and USA on Sports 18 in TVs.

How to watch India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match in USA?

Football fans in the US can watch the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and USA on FIFA+.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, India vs USA: Predicted Starting XI

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Anjali Munda (Gk), Astam Oraon (c), Neha, Kajol Dsouza, Lynda Kom Serto, Anita Kumari, Babina Devi, Purnima Kumari, Nitu Linda, Kajal, Varshika

USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Abigail Gundry (Gk), Ella Emri, Nicola Fraser, Jorydn Bugg, Cameron Roller, Mia Bhuta, Riley Jackson, Ella Sanchez, Emeri Adames, Nicollette Kiorpes, Onyeka Gamero

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, India vs USA: Full Squads

India: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey

USA: Abigail Gundry, Victoria Safradin, Valentina Amaral, Ella Emri, Nicola Fraser, Jorydn Bugg, Savannah King, Cameron Roller, Gisele Thompson, Mia Bhuta, Riley Jackson, Charlotte Kohler, Lauren Martinho, Ella Sanchez, Emeri Adames, Onyeka Gamero, Nicollette Kiorpes, Melina Rebimbas, Samantha Smith, Taylor Suarez, Amalia Villarreal