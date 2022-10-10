FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2022: Know All About The Stadiums That Will Play Hosts In India

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off in India on October 11, Tuesday. From October 11 to October 30, a total of sixteen international teams will lock horns in the prestigious tournament, eyeing the U-17 World Cup. A total of 32 games will be played during the occasions, across three venues in Bhubaneswar, Navi Mumbai, and Goa. Here’s everything you need to know about the three venues, which will host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India.

Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha will host the campaign opener for India against the USA on October 11. The stadium reportedly has a seating capacity of 15,000 people and is the home to I League Club Indian Arrows since 2018 & the Indian Super League Club Odisha FC since 2019. The stadium has been decked up with refurbished seats, new pitches, and world-class facilities for the much-exciting tournament.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa

The Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Goa can accommodate up to 19,000 spectators and is one of the three venues for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India. FIFA in partnership with the Goa government recently installed India’s first-ever hybrid football pitch at the stadium for the World Cup. The hybrid pitch will allow the stadium to host several games on one pitch with more safety.

DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

The DY Patil Stadium is located in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra and has a seating capacity of around 55,000 people. The stadium memorably served as one of the hosts for the U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017. The stadium will be the second busiest venue for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 with 10 games scheduled, including the summit clash on Sunday, October 30.

Group-wise fixtures at the three venues

Group A fixtures

Morocco v Brazil on 11 October at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

India v USA on 11 October at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Brazil v USA on 14 October at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

India v Morocco When: on 14 October at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Brazil v India When: on 17 October at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

USA v Morocco on 17 October at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

Group B fixtures

Chile v New Zealand on 11 October at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Goa

Germany v New Zealand on 11 October at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Goa

New Zealand v Nigeria on 14 October at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Goa

Germany v Chile on 14 October at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Goa

New Zealand v Germany on 17 October at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Goa

Nigeria v Chile on 17 October at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Group C fixtures

Mexico v China PR on 12 October at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Spain v Colombia on 12 October at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

China PR v Colombia on 15 October at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Spain v Mexico on 15 October at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

China PR v Spain on 18 October at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Colombia v Mexico on 18 October at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

Group D fixtures