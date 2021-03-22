FIFA Urged To Act Over Labour Abuses Of Migrants Ahead Of Qatar World Cup In 2022

Ahead of the qualification matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Amnesty International has called on FIFA to use its leverage with the Qatari authorities to help end the abuse of migrant workers. The NGO has written a four-page letter to FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, urging football's global governing body to improve labour conditions for hundreds of thousands of temporary migrant workers residing on the tiny Persian Gulf peninsula. Qatar has been under FIFA’s scrutiny since it was awarded the contract more than ten years ago to host the grand competition in 2022.

Qatar World Cup controversy: Amnesty International writes to FIFA over abuse of Qatar World Cup workers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar has raised a number of concerns and controversies regarding both Qatar's suitability as a host country and the fairness of the FIFA bidding process. Over the past few years, it has been met with criticism from a number of media outlets and several human rights groups have also highlighted problems in Qatar. However, one of the most touched-on issues of the Qatar World Cup has been the treatment of workers hired to build the infrastructure in the country.

In February, a report by The Guardian calculated that 6,500 migrant workers — from countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — had died on construction projects since Qatar was awarded the World Cup by FIFA a decade ago. However, in a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Amnesty International called on FIFA to live up to its responsibilities to prevent, mitigate and remedy human rights risks connected to the tournament.

The letter read, "As the World Cup organising body, FIFA has a responsibility under international standards to mitigate human rights risks arising from the tournament. This includes risks to workers in industries like hospitality and transport, which have expanded massively to facilitate the delivery of the games. This week's qualifiers are a reminder that the window for FIFA to influence Qatar is closing - it must act now to ensure that the 2022 World Cup is a tournament to be proud of and not one tainted by labour abuses."

Qatar World Cup controversy: When is 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Despite the Qatar World Cup workers fiasco, the next edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin in November 2022, with the latest round of qualifying matches taking place this week. The tournament is set to commence from November 22nd onwards and conclude by December 18th.

Image Credits - AP