FIFA Urges Players, Coaches From Russia & Ukraine To Temporarily Break Club Contracts

The global football governing body FIFA announced the temporary amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) for Russian and Ukrainian players, coaches, and clubs. Announcing the amendments in an official statement on March 8, FIFA informed all employment contracts of foreign players and coaches with Ukrainian clubs will be suspended until the end of the season. At the same time, the world football governing body also conveyed that if Russian clubs affiliated to the Football Union of Russia (FUR) do not reach common points with their foreign players and coaches before March 10, they would have the right to suspend their contracts until the end of the Russian season on 30 June 2022.

Announcing the decision, FIFA informed that the decision about the Ukrainian clubs was taken in order to give players and coaches the opportunity to work and earn money. Ukrainian clubs would also benefit from the amendments unless both parties agree on otherwise. The Ukrainian football season came to an abrupt halt following Russia’s brutal attack on the country a little less than a fortnight ago and the season will end on 30 June 2022.

Meanwhile, clarifying the decision about the Russian clubs, FIFA said it looks to facilitate the departure of overseas players and coaches from the country. “The suspension of a contract as per the paragraphs above will mean that players and coaches will be considered “out of contract” until 30 June 2022 and will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind,” the global football governing body said explaining the amendments. The Russian football community has suffered a great loss ever since President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine.

Additional flexibilities listed by FIFA

FIFA also listed a few additional flexibilities for the players whose registration was with bodies like UAF and FUR and have fled from Ukraine or Russia due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. These players will be allowed to register despite the registration period being closed. However, they need to register before 7 April 2022. The clubs would be allowed to register a maximum of two players with the exemption.

(Image: AP)