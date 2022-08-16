FIFA Vs AIFF: Timeline Of Events Leading Up To FIFA's Ban On All India Football Federation

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by the world football governing body, FIFA on Monday due to third-party influence. The suspension means India will lose their rights to host the upcoming FIFA U-17 Wome n’s World Cup 2022 in October, while all the national teams will be banned from playing in international fixtures.

Having said that, here’s a look at the complete timeline of events, leading up to FIFA’s ban on the AIFF.

May 18: Former AIFF President Praful Patel and his executive committee are relieved by the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court then appoints a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to handle the daily affairs of the Indian football governing body. The CoA is also given the responsibility to draft the constitution for AIFF.

May 29: CoA member Dr. S.Y. Qureshi informs that a new constitution for AIFF will be ready by the end of September.

June 11: Going ahead, the CoA holds a meeting with some affiliated units on June 11 to discuss the process of AIFF elections and introduce an amended constitution, keeping in mind the national sports code, FIFA, and AFC Statutes.

June 21: A 12-member advisory committee is launched to oversee the day-to-day matters of AIFF, after the first round of talks between the visiting FIFA-AFC team and CoA. The advisory committee is instructed to send regular reports to the CoA for information and approvals.

June 23: Following three days of continuous meets, FIFA given the assurance that the new constitution will be completed by July 31, while the elections will end in September.

July 6: CoA meets a seven-member committee, representing State Associations of AIFF, to discuss the various aspects of the constitution draft.

July 16: The final draft of the new AIFF constitution is submitted to the Supreme Court of India, for approval.

July 18: Only two days later, the State Associations of AIFF expresses unhappiness with several provisions in the draft but informs that they are ready to find a middle ground to escape the ban by FIFA. A seven-member panel, representing the AIFF’s state unit writes a letter to FIFA, saying that the final draft constitution consists of discriminatory and illogical clauses.

July 21: The Supreme Court listens to the pleas from the CoA and State Associations about the draft and directs both parties to file objections by July 25. The next hearing is scheduled for July 28, looking to pave way for the elections of AIFF.

July 26: FIFA recommends AIFF, to have 25% player representation in the Executive Committee, instead of 50% as suggested in the draft by CoA.

July 28: The hearing is postponed to August 3, by the Supreme Court, as it also mentioned the upcoming Women’s Under-17 World Cup in India as a priority. One of the sitting justices, Justice DY Chandrachud informs that the court will issue directions for the elections, but it will not be finalised by the committee.

August 3: In the next hearing, the Supreme Court passes an interim order and asked AIFF to hold the elections as expeditiously as possible and in time before the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup, scheduled to be played from October 11-30 later this year. A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud then agrees to a 27-day election schedule, as prepared by CoA. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented the CoA in the Supreme Court.

As per the schedule, the results of the AIFF election are expected be declared by August 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also formed an Electoral College made up of 36 representatives of state football associations and 36 eminent former football players.

August 6: AIFF is threatened by FIFA that India will be barred to host to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2022 in October due to third-party influence.

August 7: The CoA reassures FIFA that it will set the AIFF in order and slams former president Patel for his reference to the suspension of the national football governing body.

August 13: The returning officer of AIFF’s elections, Umesh Sinha rejects the nominations of veteran administrators Subrata Dutta and Larsing Ming. Both administrators have previously served three terms on the AIFF executive committee. As per a clause in the National Sports Code, both individuals are ineligible to contest for any posts for the next four years.

August 15: FIFA informs the Indian sports ministry that they are not in favor of the inclusion of individual members in the electoral college for AIFF’s election.

August 16: In a key development, FIFA suspends AIFF officially, stripping off their rights to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 and barring the national teams to participate in international events. “The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” FIFA said in the statement.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” the statement further read.