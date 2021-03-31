FIFA Warns Pakistan Of Long-term Suspension Over Alleged Hostile Take Over Of PFF HQ

Calling attention to the 'hostile takeover' of the Pakistan Football Federation by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah's faction, FIFA - the international football governing body - has warned Pakistan of its possible suspension from the global forum, as per Pakistani media reports. In a letter to the PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) chairperson Haroon Malik, FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura expressed great concern over the 'unfortunate events' that led to the alleged takeover of the PFF, by force. FIFA's strong-worded letter comes after the Syed Shah's group stormed the PFF headquarters in Lahore and forced Haroon Malik out, subsequently taking over the national football body.

Notably, Shah had won the PFF elections in 2018 which was ordered by the Pakistan Supreme Court. However, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), as well as FIFA, has never recognized Shah as the PFF representative. The global football body has given Shah's faction until Wednesday to vacate the PFF and hand over its control back to Haroon Malik. FIFA had appointed a Normalization Committee in 2019 to hold elections after a long drawn-out dispute between opposing groups in the PFF and a number of court cases.

"Should the illegitimate occupation of the PFF headquarters not be lifted and the office bearers recognised by FIFA not be permitted free access to the building by Wednesday 31 March 2021 at 20:00 (Lahore time), at the latest, in order for them to carry out their mandate as instructed by FIFA, the matter shall be immediately submitted to the Bureau of the Council for decision, which might include the suspension of PFF," the FIFA's secretary-general wrote in her letter, as per Geo News.

Pakistan football has been in turmoil for the last three years ever since it came to the fore that government officials had started interfering in the affairs of the national federation. FIFA had appointed a Normalization Committee back in 2019 to hold elections amid the dispute between opposing groups and impending legal battle. According to PTI sources, Ashfaq Shah's faction which allegedly took over the PFF headquarters also manhandled and harassed the staff kept them under forcible confinement and took personal belongings and items by force.

Reacting to the warning issued by the FIFA board, a member of the normalization committee said that the country could be banned from international competitions for a 'very long time'. “If the government’s sports minister does not intervene and resolve this issue Pakistan football could be banned for a very long time from all international competitions,” PTI quoted the PFF NC official.

