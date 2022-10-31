Will Tunisia Face Ouster From Upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022? Here's All You Need To Know

With just 20 days left before the start of the FIFA World Cup, Tunisia Football is facing a major crisis which could see them not featuring in Qatar 2022. As per reports, Tunisia could be banned from Qatar 2022 by FIFA due to the government's interference. Even though Tunisia managed to qualify for the biggest football extravaganza back in March, FIFA rules state that the member federations must be free from legal and political interference.

Why is Tunisia facing a possible ouster from FIFA World Cup 2022?

According to an aljazeera.com report, the warning from FIFA comes following repeated comments made by Tunisia's Youth and Sports Minister Kamel Deguiche about the possibility of dissolving some federal offices. The comments have irked FIFA and the football governing body has now asked Tunisian Football Federation for clarification about the comments to interfere in its internal affairs and threats to dissolve its office.

According to the report, a letter sent by Kenny Jean-Marie, FIFA’s director of member associations to the general secretary of the TFF Wajdi Aouadi states that the association should act independently and avoid coming under the influence of third parties. The letter read, “Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of penalties under the FIFA laws, including suspension of the relevant association”. Tunisia is not the first nation to have received the threat of getting banned by FIFA. Currently, Kenya and Zimbabwe are banned because of this breach of the rules. Back in August this year, India was briefly suspended for third-party involvement but the suspension was later revoked.

FIFA World Cup: Tunisia's schedule at Qatar 2022

Tunisia men's football team has never made it out of the group stages. During the World Cup in Russia back in 2018, they registered their second win in World Cup history and its first since 1978 after defeating Panama 2-1. Tunisia qualified for the World Cup after defeating Mali (1-0 on aggregate) in the Third Round of the CAF qualifiers. Coming to the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the 2004 African champions have been drawn in Group D Alongside defending World Cup champions France, Denmark and Australia. The Carthage Eagles will open their campaign against Denmark on November 22. After the match against Denmark, Tunisia will face Australia on November 26. The final group stage match will be against defending champions France on November 30.