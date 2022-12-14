France and Morocco are all set to lock horns against each other in the second semifinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 15. The match will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium at 12:30 am IST. Last week, Morocco created history when the side beat Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semifinal of the World Cup. France are on the verge of making history as they will become the first side after Brazil to play their second successive final if they beat Morocco in the semis.

France vs Morocco: Head-to-head record

France and Morocco have played a total of five matches against each other since they first met in a friendly 34 years ago. France won the match 2-1. Since then, France won two more games against Morocco. The African side has won just one match against the 2018 champions, which came in a friendly in 1998. Morocco won the match on penalties. France and Morocco have never squared off in the World Cup.

Matches: 5

France: 3

Morocco: 1

Draw: 1

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco: Predicted lineups

France: Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Varane, Dayot Upamecano, T Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Badr Benoun, Yahya Attiyat Allah; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco: Full squads

France

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda.

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christophe Nkunku.

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Badr Benoun, Romain Saiss, Yahya Attiyat Allah, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Jabrane

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Amine Harit, Abde Ezzalzouli, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Youssef En-Nesyri, Walid Cheddira, Abderrazak Hamed Allah

