FIFA WC Qatar 2022: Five Out Of Eight Stadiums Complete As 500-day Countdown Begins

With just about 500 days to go until Qatar hosts the very first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world, Qatari officials informed that five out of the eight stadiums have been completed and the rest will be ready by the end of this year, sources reported

The 22nd edition of the tournament is scheduled to kick off on November 21, 2022, when Qatar, who are the reigning champions of Asia, will make their FIFA World Cup Finals debut in the tournament's first match at the stunning 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City.

All eight stadiums within 50 km of central Doha

Qatar will host the most compact version of the tournament in modern history. All eight stadiums are within 50 km of central Doha, while fans, players, and officials will be able to stay in one accommodation throughout the FIFA World Cup. The world Cup is scheduled to be played at the 80,000 seat Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022, which also marks the day of Qatar National Day.

The event seems to be looking like a festival of football not seen before, with everyone in the thick of the action and never far from a stadium, fan zone, or tourist attraction. Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, spoke of the country's pride in hosting the biggest single-sport event in the world.

"Five hundred days to go means we're getting very close," said Al Khater in a release by the Asian Football Confederation. "It has been ten years in the making and this will be the biggest event that has ever happened in the Middle East. It will bring the region together and be a moment of pride in the history of the world. As we move closer to the tournament, we are sure the excitement is going to build further."

Compact tournament footprint is one of Qatar's unique selling points

Al Khater went to say that he believes the compact tournament footprint is one of Qatar's unique selling points for the fans as they begin planning their trips to the country. "The compact nature is probably the most positive aspect of this World Cup," said Al Khater. "For fans, they will not have to follow their team from city to city, which means there will be significant cost-saving and means they will have time to take in the ambiance and enjoy what Qatar has to offer."

The SC's Yasir Al Jamal, Vice Chairman, Technical Delivery Office, and Chairman, Operations Office, said Qatar's FIFA World Cup infrastructure projects had reached 95% completion, with all the stadiums set to be ready by the end of the year.

(Image Credits: @Alkassdigital/@Roadto2022/Twitter)