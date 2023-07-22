FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand Squad Manages To Escape After Fire Breaks Out In Hotel

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, the quadrennial international association football championship contested by women's national teams and organized by FIFA. The tournament is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and is taking place from July 20 to August 20, 2023. It is the first FIFA Women's World Cup to have more than one host nation, and also the first World Cup to be held across multiple confederations, as Australia is in the Asian confederation, while New Zealand is in the Oceanian confederation.

3 things you need to know

United States are the defending champions having won the previous two events

The 2023 Women's World Cup is featuring a record 32 teams, an increase of 8 teams

The matches will be played at 23 venues across Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand football team escapes fire

There was a fire incident at the hotel in Auckland where New Zealand's Women's World Cup squad was staying. The incident occurred on Saturday. The team confirmed that all players and staff were safe after a temporary evacuation. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but media reports suggest that there were multiple blazes at the hotel, which have now been extinguished.

New Zealand Football released a statement confirming the evacuation, stating that the Football Ferns team and staff had to leave the Pullman Hotel, which was their team base for the FIFA Women's World Cup, due to the fire. However, they reassured that everyone in the team was safe and accounted for.

“New Zealand Football can confirm that the Football Ferns team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel, their team base for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, due to a fire,” the statement read.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

New Zealand is co-hosting the Women's World Cup with Australia and began the tournament with a 1-0 victory against Norway in the opening match held on Thursday. The tournament is being seen as a major opportunity to grow the women's game in Australia and New Zealand. The Australian and New Zealand Football Federations have ambitious plans to increase the participation of women and girls in football in their respective countries.

Image: Twitter/@NZ_Football