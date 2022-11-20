FIFA World Cup 2022: Can Qatar Live Up To Standards Set By Hosts From Other Editions?

The opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to be played between hosts Qatar and South American side Ecuador on Sunday. Qatar will look to create history in the tournament and for that, they will have to put up a good performance on the field. Ahead of the campaign opener, the key question that is in everyone's mind is whether Qatar will be able to live up to standards set by host nations in previous editions of the World Cup.

When Sweden hosted the World Cup in 1958, the side made its first and only appearance in the final of the competition. Sweden was the best team in the tournament. However, Sweden lost to Brazil in the final after the legendary Pele scored a brace in the game to end their campaign on a disappointing note.

In 2002, Japan and South Korea co-hosted the World Cup and the latter managed to reach the semifinals courtesy of some brilliant performances on the field. Japan defeated big-name teams including the likes of Italy and Spain to reach the knockout stage of the tournament. In 2018, Russia too managed to put on a performance beyond its abilities to reach the quarterfinals, beating Spain in the Round of 16.

After the opening game against Ecuador, Qatar will then face Senegal in their second group-stage game on November 25. Qatar will fancy their chances in the matches before going head-to-head against the Netherlands, a much stronger side in terms of resources and skill level.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Participating teams

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Image: AP

