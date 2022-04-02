FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Fixtures, Group Of Death, Messi Vs Lewandowski & More

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is unique in more than one way. From being the first-ever tournament in the history of the sport to be held during winters in Northern Hemisphere to being the most expensive (infrastructure spending wise), it promises to be one of the grandest spectacles on the global stage after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Although there have been many controversies regarding the same, all of it took a back seat as it came down to business on April 1 as the draw for the group stage took place in Doha.

Group stage draw in full

Group A

As Group A always consists of the home team, Qatar was an automatic entrant into it. The other teams drawn in the group were Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. Football like any other sport cannot be decided on paper and any team can cause an upset on its day but for now, 1978 & 2010 finalists Netherlands and reigning CAF Champions Senegal will be expected to go through to the round of 16. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Memphis Depay (Netherlands) etc. will be some of the big names competing in the group.

Group B

Group B will have 1966 Champions and Euro 2020 finalists England, Iran, USA and Scotland/Wales/Ukraine* in the mix of things. England will be clear favourites to win the group but there will be a close fight for the second spot with USA, Iran and Wales (subject to qualification) will fancy their chances to go through.

Ukraine, which reached quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and Scotland, which held England to a 0-0 draw in the same tournament can surprise too. Harry Kane (England) and Christian Pulisic (USA) will be some of the top names battling it out in Group B. The likes of Scott McTominay (Scotland), Gareth Bale (Wales) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) will leave no stone unturned to book their tickets for Qatar as well.

Group C (Messi vs Lewandowski)

Football fans will have a keen interest in whatever unravels in Group C as the right time comes. Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland will lock horns in this lot. No point in second-guessing, this will most certainly be the last time Lionel Messi features for his national side in a World Cup given his age. This group will also see the clash of star strikers Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski as their respective teams will be expected to go through. Mexico having been drawn with Argentina earlier in the 2006 and 2010 editions will look to redeem their disappointing outings whereas Saudi Arabia will look to upset the more steadied footballing powers they have been drawn with. Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Raul Jimenez (Mexico) etc. will be at the centre of attention in this group.

Group D

Group D includes 1998 and reigning champions France, Australia/UAE/Peru*, Denmark and Tunisia. France and Denmark look set to reach the next stage but Australia (subject to qualification), given their record across the World Cups will look to fix their spot in Qatar and spoil the party of the European footballing giants. Denmark recently reached semi-finals of Euro 2020 and with a formidable team will be looking to take the next big step. France on the back of a disappointing Euro 2020 will have a point to prove in Qatar and make sure they don't repeat the display of the 2002 edition where the then reigning champions got knocked out in the group stage. Tunisia, after 2018's disappointing campaign will think about causing an upset or two this time around. Returning Karim Benzema (France), Christian Eriksen (Denmark) etc. will be some of the big names present in this lot.

Group E (Group of Death)

Group E can be called the "Group of Death". It includes 2010 champions Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, 2014 champions Germany and Japan. Whosoever qualifies between Costa Rica and New Zealand will have to bear with European as well as Asian giants.

Footballing fans will be expecting some high-octane football from this group with the likes of Devid De Gea (Spain), Toni Kroos (Germany), Takumi Minamino (Japan) etc. After winning in their respective editions, Spain and Germany haven't been able to put on a great display. It is something both the Europen giants will be wanting to desperately change. On the other hand, Costa Rica will be expecting to reach their third consecutive edition with the Kiwis looking for their first berth since the 2010 edition.

Group F

Group F will see Belgium, Canada, Morocco and 2019 finalists Croatia take on each other. While Belgium and Croatia look clear favourites on paper, Canada making their first appearance since 1986 and Morocco with their consecutive arrival will be looking to grab the spotlight by punching above their weight.

Belgium, on one hand, will be banking on its vast talent pool while Croatia, on the other will look to take the one final step which they couldn't take last time around in Russia. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Luka Modric (Croatia), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Alphonso Davies (Canada, subject to fitness) will be some of the prominent names battling it out against each other.

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon will be the teams part of Group G. Five-team world champions Brazil will try to make amends and leave behind the disappointment of the last four campaigns. Serbia qualified for the group stage with a late winner against Portugal and will look to make a mark in the tournament while Switzerland, who has always shown promise on the global stage will look to build on their spirited performance in Euro 2020 where they knocked out reigning world champions France.

Cameroon, making their first appearance since the 2014 edition will look to repeat the heroics of the 1990 edition where they managed to reach quarter-finals. Neymar Jr (Brazil), Nemanja Matic (Serbia), Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) etc. will be some big names featuring in this group.

Group H

Group H may not exactly be the group of death but it does promise some mouth-watering fixtures for sure. Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea make this group stand out. This edition will most probably be the last time Cristiano Ronaldo appears for Portugal at a World Cup.

On the other hand, it most certainly will be the last time fans see the likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in Uruguay shirts as well. Ghana will look to spoil their party but will also have to bear with Son Heung-min's South Korea team, who knocked out the then reigning champions Germany in the 2018 edition.

This star-studded group has the potential to have some of the top fixtures of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Son Heung-min (South Korea) etc. will be some of the top-notch players involved in this group.

This World Cup like any other will have its heartbreaks, shining moments and breakout young players. The tournament starts on November 21 and ends on December 18 this year.

*Three final spots for the World Cup will be decided through playoffs scheduled for June 2022