Last Updated:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw OUT: Spain & Germany Headline Group Of Death

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: Follow Republic World to get all the live updates of the draws as and when they are confirmed. The Qatar World Cup will contain 32 teams that will be divided into eight groups. This year the draw is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar, commencing live at 9:30 PM IST on April 1.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live update

Image: AP

pointer
22:51 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw completed: Final teams

 

pointer
22:50 IST, April 1st 2022
Group F completed

Canada joins Morocco, Croatia and Belgium in Group F.

pointer
22:48 IST, April 1st 2022
Group G completed

Cameroon will join Serbia, Switzerland and FIFA's top-ranked team Brazil in Group G.

pointer
22:47 IST, April 1st 2022
Group E completed

The winner of the second Intercontinental Cup play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand will join Germany, Spain and Japan in Group E.

pointer
22:45 IST, April 1st 2022
Group A completed: Netherlands, Qatar, Senegal & Ecuador

Ecuador was the final team drawn in Group A. They join the Netherlands, host Qatar and Senegal.

pointer
22:43 IST, April 1st 2022
Winner of Intercontinental Cup to join France & Tunisia in Group D

The winner of the Intercontinental Cup between Australia, UAE and Peru will join France and Tunisia in Group D.

pointer
22:41 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: South Korea joins Portugal & Uruguay in Group H

South Korea joins Portugal and Uruguay in Group H.

pointer
22:40 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Japan joins Germany & Spain in Group E

Japan joins Germany and Spain in Group E.

pointer
22:39 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Tunisia joins France & Denmark in Group D

Tunisia joins France and Denmark in Group D.

pointer
22:39 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Serbia joins Brazil and Switzerland in Group G

Serbia joins Brazil and Switzerland in Group G.

pointer
22:37 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Uruguay join Portugal in Group H

Uruguay join Portugal in Group H.

pointer
22:37 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Croatia join Belgium in Group F

Croatia join Belgium in Group F.

pointer
22:33 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: USA joins England in Group B

The USA joins England in Group B

pointer
22:32 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Argentina join Mexico in Group C

Argentina join Mexico in Group C.

pointer
22:31 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Reigning champions France join Denmark in Group D

2018 FIFA World Cup winners join Denmark in Group D.

pointer
22:30 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Germany are second in Group E

Germany join Spain as the second team in Group E.

pointer
22:29 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Netherlands join hosts Qatar in Group A

Netherlands join hosts Qatar in Group A.

pointer
22:29 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Portugal are drawn in Group H

Portugal are drawn into Group H.

pointer
22:27 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Brazil drawn in Group G

FIFA's top-ranked team Brazil are drawn in Group G

pointer
22:27 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live updates: Belgium drawn first in Group F

Belgium are drawn in Group F.

pointer
22:25 IST, April 1st 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live: Spain drawn in Group E

Spain was the first team that are drawn in the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw. They will be in Group E.

pointer
22:25 IST, April 1st 2022
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live can tune in to History TV18 HD, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot website and app. Meanwhile, the social media handles of FIFA will also update the draws as and when the groups are decided.

Tags: FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup draw, FIFA
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND