FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw OUT: Spain & Germany Headline Group Of Death

Canada joins Morocco, Croatia and Belgium in Group F.
Cameroon will join Serbia, Switzerland and FIFA's top-ranked team Brazil in Group G.
The winner of the second Intercontinental Cup play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand will join Germany, Spain and Japan in Group E.
Ecuador was the final team drawn in Group A. They join the Netherlands, host Qatar and Senegal.
The winner of the Intercontinental Cup between Australia, UAE and Peru will join France and Tunisia in Group D.
South Korea joins Portugal and Uruguay in Group H.
Japan joins Germany and Spain in Group E.
Tunisia joins France and Denmark in Group D.
Serbia joins Brazil and Switzerland in Group G.
Uruguay join Portugal in Group H.
Croatia join Belgium in Group F.
The USA joins England in Group B
Argentina join Mexico in Group C.
2018 FIFA World Cup winners join Denmark in Group D.
Germany join Spain as the second team in Group E.
Netherlands join hosts Qatar in Group A.
Portugal are drawn into Group H.
FIFA's top-ranked team Brazil are drawn in Group G
Belgium are drawn in Group F.
Spain was the first team that are drawn in the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw. They will be in Group E.
Fans in India wondering how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live can tune in to History TV18 HD, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot website and app. Meanwhile, the social media handles of FIFA will also update the draws as and when the groups are decided.