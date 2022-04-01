FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw Live Streaming: How To Watch Event In India, US & UK?

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers completed, it is now time for the all interesting draw that will take place on Friday, April 1. This year, the tournament will be hosted by Qatar, the first time any middle eastern country will be hosting the mega event.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw is crucial as all the qualified teams will know of their opponents in the group stage and the potential clashes that could take place in the knockout rounds. This year, the draw will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar, commencing live at 9:30 PM IST. Here is a look at how to watch the Qatar World Cup draw 2022 live in India, the UK and the US.

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live streaming details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live can tune in to History TV18 HD, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot website and app. Meanwhile, the social media handles of FIFA will also update the draws as and when the groups are decided.

How to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 draw live in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to follow the Qatar World Cup 2022 draw can tune in to the BBC Network. As for the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live streaming, fans can tune in to the BBC iPlayer or the FIFA website. The draw will take place live at 5:00 PM BST on Friday, April 1.

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live on FS1, Telemundo or on the Universo channels. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to FuboTV or Peacock. The draw will commence live at 11:30 AM ET on Friday, April 1.

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) is the first single of the multi-song #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022™ Official Soundtrack 🎶 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: Teams in each pot

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Mexico, Switzerland, USA, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

Pot 4: Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru, New Zealand/Costa Rica, Ukraine/Scotland/Wales, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon, Canada