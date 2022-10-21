FIFA World Cup 2022: Formal Request Made To Get Iran Banned From Tournament In Qatar

Back in January 2022, Iran earned an automatic entry to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Iraq by a solitary goal in Tehran. The country was all set to play in the multi-nation event for the third straight year after featuring in Brazil and Russia. However, the team might not make it to Qatar after reports have emerged about a group of Iranian sports individuals asking for a ban over the country's treatment of women.

Will the Iran Football team get banned from the Qatar World Cup?

In FIFA World Cup 2022 Iran has been drawn alongside England, Wales and the United States in Group B. According to a BBC report, a formal request has been made to FIFA and president Gianni Infantino to suspend the Iranian Football Federation immediately in what the group describes as Iran's brutality and belligerence towards its own people. The report further states that the move comes amid a violent crackdown by the country's security forces against widespread anti-government protests.

As per the report, the group which is backed by a Spanish law firm said, "Iran's brutality and belligerence towards its own people have reached a tipping point, demanding an unequivocal and firm disassociation from the footballing and sports world. Women have been consistently denied access to stadia across the country and systematically excluded from the football ecosystem in Iran, which sharply contrasts with Fifa's values and statutes."

While FIFA has not issued any ban on women watching football inside the stadium, in a country like Iran such things are taking place more frequently. They further said, "If women are not allowed into stadia across the country, and the Iranian Football Federation is simply following and enforcing governmental guidelines, they cannot be seen as an independent organisation and free from any form or kind of influence. This is a violation of (Article 19) of Fifa's statutes."

According to a talksports.com report, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after being detained by Iran’s morality police for not wearing a headscarf correctly has also sparked protests across the country. More than 200 protesters, including 23 children, have since been killed.

Neutrality from FIFA is not an option

According to the walesonline.co.uk report, the group in its letter have also cited the examples of FIFA previously suspending the Football Association of Kuwait and the Indian FA in the past. The letter said, "FIFA must choose a side. Neutrality from FIFA is not an option, given that the Iranian FA has not been neutral but has been mobilised to entrench the oppression and systematic exclusion of women in the sports ecosystem."

"Beyond women, the Iranian government has also stifled the voices of several athletes in the country and impeded their rights to speak up in the face of the evil on display. National team players like Hossein Mahini, Aref Gholami and prominent former players like Ali Karimi and Ali Daei, have been targets of imprisonment, harassment or threats from the government. It is time for FIFA to take action; enough is enough."