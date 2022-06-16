FIFA World Cup 2022: Official Poster Unveiled In Doha, Fans To Be Offered Tents In Deserts

The international football governing body, FIFA unveiled the official poster for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at a special event at the Hamad International Airport, near Doha, on Thursday night. A series of posters have been developed for the biggest tournament in international football for the first time in history. Meanwhile, the posters have been designed by Qatari female artist, Bouthayna Al Muftah.

The main poster for the event depicts traditional headwear thrown in the air, which symbolizes celebration and football fandom in Qatar and around the Arab world. Having said that, the last of the 32 participating teams at the prestigious event was finalized earlier on Tuesday, after Costa Rica defeated New Zealand by 1-0 in the Qualifiers and sealed their spot. The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup will begin on November 23 in Qatar, with the summit clash scheduled to be held on December 19.

A 1000 tents on offer for fans to stay in the Qatari desert

As reported by Bloomberg, fans travelling to the country to witness the world cup will be offered stays in tents in the Watari desert, as planners come up with creative solutions for the accommodation of fans. The report also stated that a total of 1000 tents will offer a small portion of the more than 1,00,000 rooms being made ready for fans during the tournament. It is noteworthy that the tents will be made similar to the pre-fabricated cabins and tent-like structures, known as the ‘fan villages’ on the outskirts of Doha.

The tents are said to be affordable and some of them are currently being advertised for an amount of a little over USD 200 per night. As per Bloomberg, Omar Al Jaber, the in-charge of accommodation at the organization responsible for planning the event said that the campers who rent the most basic tents will have access to running water and power generators, but will not avail of air-conditioning.

Luxurious tents are also on offer in Qatar

Around 20% of the tents will focus on luxury, having more amenities for fans wanting to experience staying in the desert, more than a simple place to sleep on. In the meantime, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is expected to receive footfalls from thousands of fans from around the globe in the tiny Gulf state. At the same time, thousands of rooms in luxury hotels have been set for the FIFA officials and players.

Qatar has also leased two luxury cruise liners to meet expected demand. On the other hand, homeowners are being encouraged to rent their places to visitors. A regional system of shuttle flights are also being set up so that the fans can stay in other countries as well.

(Image: AP/@FIFAWorldCup/Twitter)