FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Unveils Stadium 974; See Key Highlights Of Venue

With exactly a year remaining for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to commence, host nation Qatar has completed the construction work at all eight tournament venues. Stadium 974 is the latest arena to be officially unveiled. The ground will host its first match on November 30 when the UAE take on Middle East rivals Syria on the opening day of the FIFA Arab Cup.

This new stadium is the seventh venue that is being completed by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC). The other stadiums hosting FIFA World Cup 2022 include Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Bayt and Al Thumama.

Stadium 974 is interestingly made from shipping containers

Stadium 974, which was formerly known as Ras Abu Aboud, is primarily made from shipping containers and modular steel elements. The design of the arena is inspired by Doha's identity and history as a major port city in the Middle East. The venue is located close to Doha Port and is across the West Bay skyline. The venue, which has a capacity of 40,000, will host seven matches up to the Round of 16 during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Why is the new venue called Stadium 974 and what are its key features?

Stadium 974 indicates the number of shipping containers used in the making of the venue.

974 is also Qatar's international dialling code.

Moreover, the name is also reflective of the venue's location as it is close to Hamad International Airport, Doha Airport and Hamad Port.

This arena also does not require the need for air conditioning as it is naturally ventilated.

Qatar is the first country to host FIFA World Cup in the Middle East

After the unveiling of Stadium 974, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, SC's Secretary-General, said: "We are very proud to announce the completion of Stadium 974. This is yet another milestone on the road to 2022 as we edge closer to hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. We consider this innovative venue a game-changer for future mega-event hosts. It is another example of the powerful legacy our World Cup will leave." The FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place from November 21 to December 18.