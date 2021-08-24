FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Messi, Neymar, Salah Among Big Names Likely To Miss Out

Argentina, Brazil, and Egypt are currently on the ‘red list’ countries by the UK Government. The restrictions put on the countrymen of these three countries by the government, state that anyone travelling to England would have to complete a 10-day period of isolation at a hotel before the players can return to their clubs. A number of players including, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Emiliano Martinez, and Thiago Silva can miss the qualifier matches for their national teams. The European Club Association(ECA) members have prevented players from going to the red list countries during September’s international break. The Premier League is currently in talks with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport(DCMS) for finding if any possible exemptions can be made.

The clubs will release the players once the restrictions are lifted.

As reported by Sky Sports News, the Premier League, the FA, and the ECA are in constant talks with each other, hoping to find a solution to this problem. The clubs are willing to release the players for the FIFA Qualifiers once the restrictions are lifted. If the restrictions are not eased, Mohamed Salah would miss Egypt’s upcoming World Cup Qualifier in Cairo against Angola on September 2. The Egyptian Football Association was conveyed the news by Liverpool, also informing them that the Egyptian forward would be free to play away in Gabon, on September 6. Unless the quarantine issues are resolved, many other players may be unavailable for their international commitments in September, that includes Paris Saint Germain’s star players Messi and Neymar. PSG also being an ECA member, will prevent Messi, Neymar, Marquinhos, and Angel Di Maria to go for their international matches. Argentina and Brazil are among other nations to be on France’s ‘red list’.

As many as, eight Premier League players were named in Brazil’s squad for their match against Chile on September 3. The squad consists of Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Manchester United’s Fred, Everton’s Richarlison, and Leeds United’s Raphinha. Earlier in 2021, FIFA had announced that the exemption that allowed clubs to not release players for international duties would end. However, the UK Government denied exemptions to the British and Irish Lions players when they returned from South Africa earlier this month. It is still unclear whether Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid will allow their players to travel or not. Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid did not retain their ECA membership after a European Super League fall-out.

