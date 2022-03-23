FIFA World Cup 2022 Tickets Booking: Qatar WC Ticket Prices And Where To Buy Online?

Football fans can again book tickets for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Qatar from November 21 onwards. The football's governing body on Monday announced that the tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, starting March 23. This sales window will end on March 29 at 11:00 CET / 12:00 (midday) Doha time. The current sales period is the second half of the Sales Phase (1), the first half of which took place from January 19 to March 21.

"During this sales period, tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and ticket purchases are processed as a real-time transaction, subject to availability. All successfully purchased tickets will be confirmed immediately to the ticket applicants. We advise football fans to place their application as soon as the sales period opens, on 23 March 11H CET / 13H Doha time, as tickets will likely sell out quickly," FIFA said in its statement on Monday.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Ticket prices

Individual Match Tickets, Team Specific Ticket Series, and Four-Stadium Ticket Series are the three types of tickets available during the ongoing sales period. The FIFA World Cup ticket prices have been divided into three categories. The first and second categories of tickets will be open to everyone, but the third category will only be available to Qatari citizens.

Individual match ticket prices:

Group Stage Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Ticket price QAR 800 ($220) QAR 600 ($165) QAR 250 ($69)

Round of 16 Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Ticket price QAR 1000 ($275) QAR 750 ($205) QAR 350 ($96)

Quarter-finals Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Ticket price QAR 1550 ($425) QAR 1050 ($288) QAR 750 ($205)

Semi-finals Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Ticket price QAR 3480 ($955) QAR 2400 ($660) QAR 1300 ($357)

Third-place playoffs Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Ticket price QAR 1550 ($425) QAR 1100 ($302) QAR 750 ($205)

Final Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Ticket price QAR 2200 ($605) QAR 3650 ($1002) QAR 2200 ($605)

Team specific ticket series prices:

Three-ticket series Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Ticket price QAR 2640 ($725) QAR 1980 ($544) QAR 825 ($226)

Four-ticket series Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Ticket price QAR 3740 ($1027) QAR 10615 ($770) QAR 1210 ($332)

Seven-ticket series Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Ticket price QAR 15708 ($4314) QAR 2805 ($2915) QAR 5885 ($1616)

Four-stadium ticket series prices:

Category 1: Tickets prices start at QAR 3200 ($878), QAR 3600 ($988), and QAR 4650 ($1277), depending on fixtures.

Category 2: Tickets prices start at QAR 2400 ($600), QAR 2700 ($740), and QAR 3400 ($934), depending on fixtures.

Category 3: Ticket prices start at QAR 1,000 ($275), QAR 1,200 ($330), and QAR 1850 ($508), depending on fixtures.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Where to buy?

Fans can visit the official website of FIFA to purchase the tickets online. Fans will first have to make a ticketing account on FIFA's website before submitting an application request for tickets.